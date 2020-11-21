Legendary Bootshaus Nightclub Replicated In VR, Will Host Events Beginning Next Week

Legendary Bootshaus Nightclub Replicated In VR, Will Host Events Beginning Next Week

Paco Osuna will be the VR club's debut headliner.
Germany's Bootshaus nightclub is preparing for a virtual re-opening. Though the legendary establishment has been operating for nearly three decades, its next slate of shows will take place in a full-scale virtual replication of the venue.

Popular club series elrow and longtime partner Desperados teamed up and found a path forward for the event at the virtual venue. Next week, Paco Osuna, Andres Campo and Fer BR will be ringing in the series' next chapter with grand opening performances. Clubgoers of legal drinking age are invited to attend for free via the livestream or VR headset. 

Though the club's main room and outdoor area have been designed to match the iconic location, fans will have the opportunity to experience the environment under the lens of Okuda San Miguel, whose work adds a colorful, surrealist flare to the landscape, allowing everyone to experience the club like never before. Attendees have the opportunity to customize their avatars and mingle with guests at the event, all powered by social VR platform Sansar.

The event kicks off at 9AM PT (12PM ET) on Saturday, November 28th. Fans looking to tune in to the virtual debut of elrow via livestream through the event's  social media channels.  

