BottleRock Festival Cancelled, 2020 Headliners Rescheduled for 2021 Edition

Northern California's BottleRock Napa music festival has been cancelled for 2020 and rescheduled to take place in May 2021.

In a statement, organizers cited a need to prioritize public health and safety as the reason for the cancellation. The festival was originally scheduled for late May of this year, but with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States in March, organizers took action and initially postponed the festival to October 2020.

Major concerts and festivals are a part of California's Phase 4 reopening stage, which health experts seem to believe will not be achieved prior to the availability of a vaccine.

BottleRock organizers will now aim to host the festival next year during Memorial Day Weekend. In postponing the festival, organizers hope to "retain as many 2020 artists as possible for the 2021 music lineup." At the time of writing, they have retained 2020 headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, and Stevie Nicks for 2021. Zedd was also slated to play in 2020, but has not yet been confirmed for next year's event.

Attendees have received an email from BottleRock enabling them to either hold onto their tickets for the forthcoming 2021 event or request a refund.

FOLLOW BOTTLEROCK NAPA:

Facebook: facebook.com/bottlerocknapavalley

Twitter: twitter.com/bottlerocknapa

Instagram: instagram.com/bottlerocknapa