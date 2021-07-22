Boys Noize to Perform Live at Virtual Decentral Games Event
Boys Noize is bringing his signature sound to the metaverse for a special live virtual performance in Decentral Games, the first fully decentralized 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. The party kicks off on Friday, July 23rd and will feature a bevy of unique in-game experiences.
Attendees will be able to pick up exclusive Boys Noize-branded wearables and NFTs during the digital event as well as a rare POAP, or Proof of Attendance Protocol, a unique digital badge given to event nomads as a way to verify attendance.
Decentral Games will also offer up $15 USD in $DG, Dollar General Corporation stock, which will be raffled off to players every five minutes. The first prize winner will take home $100 USD in $DG.
Boys Noize's Decentral Games live set begins at 11PM UTC on Friday, July 23rd at the Tominoya Casino. To learn more, navigate here.
