Boys Noize to Perform Live at Virtual Decentral Games Event
Publish date:

Boys Noize to Perform Live at Virtual Decentral Games Event

Decentral Games is the first fully decentralized 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.
Author:

Shane McCauley

Decentral Games is the first fully decentralized 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

Boys Noize is bringing his signature sound to the metaverse for a special live virtual performance in Decentral Games, the first fully decentralized 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. The party kicks off on Friday, July 23rd and will feature a bevy of unique in-game experiences. 

Attendees will be able to pick up exclusive Boys Noize-branded wearables and NFTs during the digital event as well as a rare POAP, or Proof of Attendance Protocol, a unique digital badge given to event nomads as a way to verify attendance.

Decentral Games will also offer up $15 USD in $DG, Dollar General Corporation stock, which will be raffled off to players every five minutes. The first prize winner will take home $100 USD in $DG. 

Boys Noize's Decentral Games live set begins at 11PM UTC on Friday, July 23rd at the Tominoya Casino. To learn more, navigate here

Recommended Articles

_118977138_deegees
MUSIC RELEASES

Foo Fighters Have Dropped a Disco Album: Listen

The iconic rock band have released the EP, dubbed "Hail Satan," under their new Dee Gees alias.

thumbnail_image0
NEWS

DJ and Live Nation Executive Identified as Victim in Miami Condominium Collapse

Theresa Velásquez and her parents passed away on June 24th as a result of the Surfside condominium building collapse in Miami.

boys onize
EVENTS

Boys Noize to Perform Live at Virtual Decentral Games Event

Decentral Games is the first fully decentralized 3D virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

FOLLOW BOYS NOIZE:

Facebook: facebook.com/boysnoize
Instagram: instagram.com/boysnoize
Twitter: twitter.com/boysnoize
Spotify: spoti.fi/3349nqE

Related

Boys Noize
MUSIC RELEASES

A$AP Rocky Drops Boys Noize Produced Track "Babushka Boi"

A$AP Rocky drops hyper-stylized visual to accompany the single release

SHANE MCCAULEY 2016 3
NEWS

Boys Noize to Perform One-Time, Live Modular set at 37d03d

The electronic artist will perform a unique set with brand new music.

Epi85oHU0AAMGih
EVENTS

REZZ, Baauer, More to Perform at Porter Robinson's 2021 Secret Sky Virtual Festival

The event will kick off the day after "Nurture" is released.

Boys Noize
EVENTS

Boys Noize is Debuting New Music via Rare Modular Set This Weekend

New Boys Noize is on the way.

DJ/producers Skrillex and Boys Noize performing as Dog Blood.
EVENTS

Skrillex and Boys Noize Announce a Second Dog Blood Show of 2019

Dog Blood's Buku Music + Art Project appearance will not be their only show this year.

Boys Noize LSDXOXO
MUSIC RELEASES

Shygirl Recruits Boys Noize and LSDXOXO for "TASTY" Remixes

While Boys Noize takes a techno twist, LSDXOXO offers up a colorful and upbeat house rework.

Screen Shot 2020-07-29 at 10.10.10 AM
EVENTS

Watch Boys Noize Throw Down a Rare Modular Industrial Set

Ten minutes of pure modular magic.

pjimage (41)
MUSIC RELEASES

Boys Noize Produced A$AP Rocky's "Flacko Loco" for Cyberpunk 2077

Boys Noize and A$AP Rocky are back at it again, dropping a fiery offering for one of the biggest video game titles of the year.