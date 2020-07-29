Watch Boys Noize Throw Down a Rare Modular Industrial Set

Just last week we learned that new Boys Noize music was on the way and would be debuted during a special fully modular set via The FADER's "Digital Fort 2.0" virtual show. The famed producer and DJ did what he does best and the result was nothing short of spectacular.

The 10-minute set felt as if the viewer was transported to an exclusive party inside a spaceship. The impressive hardware was reflected through his unique production, seamlessly melding tracks with the grace of a true virtuoso. The music he played has the look of a continuation of his analog series, STRICTLY BVNKER.

The set begins and ends with a vocal refrain chanting "we're all in this together." It falls in line with his chosen charity, The Innocence Project, which aims to "exonerate the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reform the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice." Kicking off the fascinating set with a message of positivity and using his platform to champion a noble cause is just another reason why the iconic Boys Noize remains at the pinnacle of electronic music.

You can watch his set from "Digital FORT 2.0" here.

