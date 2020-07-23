Boys Noize is Debuting New Music via Rare Modular Set This Weekend

New Boys Noize music is rare, and when it sees the light of the day, calendars must be marked.

The iconic producer and DJ is primed for a unique performance this Saturday for The FADER's "Digital Fort 2.0" virtual show. He will be performing a rare fully modular set, which will be imbued with his signature industrial sonic flair. Boys Noize's camp has also confirmed that he will be premiering brand new material exclusively, which does not happen often. Considering Boys Noize is in the midst of a truly special year in which he released a scintillating analog record and received a credit on Lady Gaga's historic Chromatica LP, this set is a must-see.

The livestream will also feature exclusive content and live performances from Lauv, Lianne La Havas, Terrace Martin, Roy Woods, and many more. Proceeds from "Digital Fort 2.0" will benefit Trap Heals, an organization dedicated to community, artistic activism, and cultural leadership.

You can tune into Boys Noize's modular set this Saturday, July 25th at 1AM ET (10PM PDT) and find more information here.