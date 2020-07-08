Malta's BPM Festival Announces Expansive Lineup Featuring FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Skream, More

BPM Festival is primed to return from September 11th to 13th, and organizers have unveiled an expansive lineup ahead of the sun-kissed Malta music fest.

The best in house and techno music are set to descend on the idyllic open air venue Uno Malta from sunrise to sunset for the 2020 edition, including FISHER, Loco Dice, Adam Beyer, Nicole Moudaber, Eats Everything, Charlotte de Witte, Honey Dijon, Jamie Jones, Skream, Nina Kraviz, Patrick Topping, Solardo, Alan Fitzpatrick, Michael Bibi, and Latmun, among many others.

In a press release issued to announce the lineup, BPM representatives maintain that the festival's organizers are engaging in "incredibly detailed and diligent planning from the Maltese government" to comply with Maltese safety guidelines in relation to the global pandemic. The country, which recently reopened tourism to many parts of Europe, reported only 11 active COVID-19 cases as of the time of writing.

You can check out the full lineup below and grab your tickets here.