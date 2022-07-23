Gryffin, Louis The Child, More to Play Breakaway Festival's Inaugural NorCal Edition
Breakaway Music Festival organizers Prime Social Group announced a new edition of the multi-city EDM event this week, bringing the fest to Northern California for the first time in its history.
Scheduled for October 14-15th in Oakland, the Breakaway's first-ever NorCal edition features headliners Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild and Said The Sky, with additional performances from Aluna, Austin Millz, Snakehips and more.
Brownies & Lemonade, an event organizer known for secret renegade warehouse shows and popular pop-up concerts on the West Coast, will also be curating their own stage "with so many icons and friends," they wrote on social media.
“We’re thrilled to announce the fifth and final festival for Breakaway in California,” said Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, in a press release. “We’re excited to also be introducing a new market into the mix with this amazing weekend lineup of live music.”
Recommended Articles
Zomboy Unleashes Heavy-Hitting EP, "Dead Man Walking Pt. 1"
The record is jam-packed with riveting dubstep tracks perfectly crafted to tear down any mainstage Zomboy may play.
Xotix Blast Off With Blistering Multi-Genre EP, "Best Coast"
Ahead of their Lost Lands debut, Xotix are reminding listeners of their versatility with their first EP of 2022.
GRiZ Sets Sights On Safer Events By Launching Harm Reduction Program
"Drug-related medical incidents and sexual assault are both pervasive and much too common in our world, and I want to do everything I can to mitigate that."
Kansas City, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina will host the other four editions of Breakaway Festival this summer and fall, bringing Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, John Summit and SLANDER to their stages. Tickets to all of the events are on sale here.
FOLLOW BREAKAWAY FESTIVAL:
Facebook: facebook.com/breakawayfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/breakawayfest
Instagram: instagram.com/breakaway
Website: www.breakawayfestival.com