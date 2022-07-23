Gryffin, Louis The Child, More to Play Breakaway Festival's Inaugural NorCal Edition

Breakaway Music Festival organizers Prime Social Group announced a new edition of the multi-city EDM event this week, bringing the fest to Northern California for the first time in its history.

Scheduled for October 14-15th in Oakland, the Breakaway's first-ever NorCal edition features headliners Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild and Said The Sky, with additional performances from Aluna, Austin Millz, Snakehips and more.

Brownies & Lemonade, an event organizer known for secret renegade warehouse shows and popular pop-up concerts on the West Coast, will also be curating their own stage "with so many icons and friends," they wrote on social media.

“We’re thrilled to announce the fifth and final festival for Breakaway in California,” said Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, in a press release. “We’re excited to also be introducing a new market into the mix with this amazing weekend lineup of live music.”

Kansas City, Michigan, Ohio and North Carolina will host the other four editions of Breakaway Festival this summer and fall, bringing Alison Wonderland, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, John Summit and SLANDER to their stages. Tickets to all of the events are on sale here.

