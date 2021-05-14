Kygo, Madeon, More to Perform at Breakaway Music Festival 2021: See the Full Lineup

Ohio's Breakaway Music Festival is officially returning this fall.

Prime Social Group has unveiled that the two-day, two-stage, multi-genre festival is confirmed to light up Columbus once again at the Historic Crew Stadium on September 3rd and 4th, 2021. This will be the six-year anniversary of the event after taking the previous year off due to the pandemic.

What sets Breakaway Festival apart from its counterparts is how they curate their lineup. While most event groups throw a wide net to catch any of the big-name artists of any given year, Prime Social Group curates it specifically to Columbus music fans. This year is proving to be one of their best yet with Kygo, ILLENIUM, Madeon, SOFI TUKKER, Gryffin, Channel Tres, Elderbrook, Two Feet, and many more set to take the stage this fall.

“We feel like we’ve put together one of the best Breakaway lineups yet for Columbus,” Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group shared in a press release. “After over a year of very little live and in-person music, we are ready and feel Columbus is more than ready for Breakaway.''

Breakaway Music Festival returns to Colombus, Ohio this September with headliners Kygo and ILLENIUM. Breakaway Festival

Breakaway Music Festival will not only be in Columbus this year. Organizers are taking the fest on the road with stops in Grand Rapids August 27-28 and Charlotte October 1-2. Each stop will have a curated lineup specifically for the region.

Tickets are currently on sale with two-day passes beginning at $109.99. Single-day tickets are yet to be announced. All 2020 tickets that were not refunded will automatically carry over and be valid for 2021. Fans can purchase passes here.

