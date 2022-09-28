Here’s What’s Happening at Brooklyn Mirage Before the 2022 Season Ends

It’s been a momentous summer for Brooklyn Mirage.

The venue kicked the season off with a striking, unexpected redesign. It built one of the world’s largest outdoor video walls, a dazzling structure stretching 200 feet in length and soaring 30 feet high, topped by a modular space-frame stage roof.

Besides the unrivaled visual experience, Brooklyn Mirage offered attendees top-notch programming. Alesso, Disclosure, David Guetta, Kaskade, Marshmello and Zedd are just a few fan-favorite artists to have headlined the venue this year. Brooklyn Mirage also hosted incredible takeovers by the likes of Anjunadeep, Tale Of Us’ Afterlife, Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream and Zeds Dead’s Deadbeats.

And after acquiring Electric Zoo, the venue now buzzes beyond its East Williamsburg dancefloor.

The Brooklyn Mirage roaring to life after a massive redesign. Alive Coverage

As colder weather draws close, New York’s open-air electronic music oasis is ending its 2022 season with a bang.

The venue’s flagship Cityfox Experience event series kicks things off this weekend. Spanning over 20 hours of underground dance music, the Cityfox Transcend festival is scheduled for Saturday, October 1st through Sunday, October 2nd. On Saturday, revelers can choose to dance from dusk to dawn, since the festival opens its doors at 7PM and will persist until 6AM the next morning. Resuming the festivities at 3PM, Sunday has plenty of sunshine in store while enjoying thumping live music.

To celebrate Brooklyn Mirage’s season closing, Cityfox Transcend is bringing forth an expertly curated lineup of DJs, live acts and rare B2B performances. Maceo Plex and Innellea lead the lineup behind the decks while German dance music virtuosos Ben Böhmer, Henrik Schwarz and Christian Löffler bring their distinct live sets to the festival. Among the 30 performances at Cityfox Transcend are standout B2Bs like Maceo Plex and Avision; Innellea and Konstantin Sibold; and Deserts Hearts’ Lee Reynolds and Kevin Knapp.

Brooklyn Mirage

While an influx of house and techno dominates the venue’s programming over the next few weeks, on October 3rd, Brooklyn Mirage switches it up with performances by hardcore punk band Turnstile, experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA and indie rock artist Snail Mail.

The following weekend features three exciting debuts at Brooklyn Mirage: genre-fluid multi-instrumentalist SG Lewis, a day and night doubleheader by tech house dynamo John Summit, and a day party with Purple Disco Machine.

Aerial view of Brooklyn Mirage. Alive Coverage

For the grand finale of Brooklyn Mirage this year, Black Coffee will take over the venue for three nights from October 14th through 16th. While lineups are yet to be announced, the Grammy-winning artist is aiming for “unique and carefully curated fun” with distinct themes and artists each night.

Find out more here.

