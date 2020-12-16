Brownies & Lemonade and IHEARTCOMIX Announce Return of LA GIVES BACK

Brownies & Lemonade has partnered with IHEARTCOMIX to bring back the fan-favorite LA Gives Back. While the annual benefit concert usually takes place at a club in Los Angeles, this year's festivities will be broadcasted virtually via a 24-hour Virtual Telethon.

The fundraiser livestream will take place on December 17th at 5PM PT (8PM ET) and will feature performances by A-Trak, AC Slater, Madeon, Mija, Party Favor, Pussy Riot, Snakehips and more. It will also have appearances from Joel McHale, Eric Andre, and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others. Oh, and Keyboard Cat.

The beauty of LA Gives Back is that 100% of donations raised will benefit homeless youth and women through transformative education programs, counseling, crisis intervention, housing and resources offered by School House Connection, Downtown Women's Center & My Friends Place. By donating, you enter into the running for exclusive items from Ariana Grande, Eric Andre and more on Fandiem.

LA Gives Back goes live on December 17th at 5PM PT exclusively on Twitch. Click here to RSVP and for more info. Check out the trailer below.