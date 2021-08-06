Take a Look Inside Brownies & Lemonade's Larger-Than-Life Lollapalooza Aftershow
Take a Look Inside Brownies & Lemonade's Larger-Than-Life Lollapalooza Aftershow

The hype surrounding this LA-based collective couldn't be more fitting.
Rachel Kupfer

The hype surrounding this LA-based collective couldn't be more fitting.

Since appearing in the Los Angeles EDM scene in the mid-2010s, electronic music collective Brownies & Lemonade has grown exponentially—with a cult following to match. Known for their off-the-walls, if-you-know-you-know shows, they've hosted everything from underground pop-ups and open aux concerts to high-profile artist showcases and curated festival stages. 

The powerhouse brand's latest stop was in Chicago at Lollapalooza, which was the first major multi-genre festival to surface since the onset of the pandemic. Following a July 30th stage takeover, B&L headed to Chop Shop for a sold-out July 31st aftershow that proved larger than life. With its packed audience, stacked lineup and multitude of merch-clad fans, one thing became instantly clear: B&L's influence has now captured the country. 

Brownies & Lemonade's "All Stars & Friends" aftershow pulled a sold-out crowd to one of Wicker Park's most beloved venues, Chop Shop. 

Brownies & Lemonade's "All Stars & Friends" aftershow pulled a sold-out crowd to one of Wicker Park's most beloved venues, Chop Shop. 

Featuring performances by Chet Porter, Justin Jay, Moore KismetPeekaboo, and LYNY, the nearly four hour-long show captured nearly every mood in the book. 

Chet Porter checked all the boxes when it came to cathartic anthems like "Bummed" (a collab with Alison Wonderland) and "Language" by Porter Robinson. Peekaboo later flexed a hypnotizing hold over his audience, plunging the crowd into a soundscape of dark and devastating bass while Moore Kismet opted for a riveting blend of saturated drums and glitchy growls. 

Even Olivia Rodrigo's music made an appearance via a house remix of "drivers license" courtesy of Jay. Apparently, the pop star's music was a popular set staple throughout the festival.

Check out our photo gallery of the "All Stars & Friends" aftershow below. 

Moore Kismet

