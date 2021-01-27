Brownies & Lemonade Announce "Open Aux," a Worldwide Online Showcase Event

Brownies & Lemonade events have always been known as a safe haven for rising talents. They use their extensive networks and long history within the EDM scene as a way to promote a diverse range of artists with their beloved club nights and now, in the era of livestreams, with their successful virtual events. It's just one of the reasons they were chosen as the winner for EDM.com's Best of 2020: Industry Leaders in the Event Organizer/Promoter category.

They are bringing that same passion into the new year with the announcement of their next digital event, Open Aux. On January 30th, 2021, the worldwide online showcase event will feature performances from Snavs, whereisalex, Kumarion, Dabow, Barnacle Boi, deadcrow, Pauline Herr, Camoufly, Ninajirachi, BOII, and XON. In true open aux form, they will be offering up the chance to play a set at the event to their loyal and engaged following.

"We put together a lineup of amazing rising artists for this showcase but we also want to give the spotlight to someone from our community." Brownies & Lemonade shared on Instagram. "We’ll be listening to ur music on spotify, soundcloud, audius, etc."

If you or someone you know would like to perform for Open Aux, head over to Brownies & Lemonade's social media accounts and follow the instructions to enter.

