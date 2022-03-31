Brownies & Lemonade Wraps Up Sun-Kissed Debut Spring Break Experience
Marking their debut Puerto Vallarta show, as well as first Spring Break experience, celebrated electronic music event organizer Brownies & Lemonade just wrapped up their latest destination festival.
And after a triumphant, sun-kissed week of dance music, hopefully it's the first of many.
Hosted March 21-25, B&L Spring Break offered four meticulously curated days and nights filled with day parties, branded club nights, and a slew of wellness activities.
With headliner Alison Wonderland not being able to attend due to a private matter, her slot was filled by Dillon Francis, who lit up the indoor stage with a maniacal set along with B&L co-founder Fernet, Craze and Wax Motif. Day 1 also included a pool party and the kick off of the B&L Olympics. Day 2 saw Moksi, SNBRN and Dr. Fresch taking the decks, among others, and even more B&L Olympics action.
Recommended Articles
Brownies & Lemonade Wraps Up Sun-Kissed Debut Spring Break Experience
In collaboration with Pollen Presents, B&L brought out Dillon Francis, Louis The Child, RL Grime and many more.
Marc Rebillet to Star in "Talk Show Inside of a Sitcom" On Amazon Music
"We've Got Company" is a 90-minute program filled with special guests, improvised musical performances, and whatever else crosses the mind of Loop Daddy.
Tiësto Announces Two Shows for Brooklyn Mirage Debut In Summer 2022
Tiësto's shows at the Brooklyn Mirage will be his biggest solo performances in the city in years.
Louis The Child, Dombresky, Manila Killa and Rome In Silver took over Day 3 in a truly eclectic lineup, while the B&L Olympics were in full force with attendees and fans going head-to-head for the Spring Break crown.
Closing Spring Break with a bang, Day 4 featured the heaviest lineup of the week with trap music mainstay RL Grime lighting up the stage with his incredible energy, supported by PEEKABOO, JUELZ and Rossy.
FOLLOW BROWNIES & LEMONADE:
Facebook: facebook.com/browniesandlemonade
Twitter: twitter.com/teambandl
Instagram: instagram.com/browniesandlemonade
Website: browniesandlemonade.com
FOLLOW POLLEN:
Website: pollen.co
Facebook: facebook.com/pollencommunity
Twitter: twitter.com/pollen
Instagram: instagram.com/pollen