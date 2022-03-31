Skip to main content
Brownies & Lemonade Wraps Up Sun-Kissed Debut Spring Break Experience

In collaboration with Pollen Presents, B&L brought out Dillon Francis, Louis The Child, RL Grime and many more.

Paolo Fortades

Marking their debut Puerto Vallarta show, as well as first Spring Break experience, celebrated electronic music event organizer Brownies & Lemonade just wrapped up their latest destination festival.

And after a triumphant, sun-kissed week of dance music, hopefully it's the first of many.

Hosted March 21-25, B&L Spring Break offered four meticulously curated days and nights filled with day parties, branded club nights, and a slew of wellness activities.

With headliner Alison Wonderland not being able to attend due to a private matter, her slot was filled by Dillon Francis, who lit up the indoor stage with a maniacal set along with B&L co-founder Fernet, Craze and Wax Motif. Day 1 also included a pool party and the kick off of the B&L Olympics. Day 2 saw MoksiSNBRN and Dr. Fresch taking the decks, among others, and even more B&L Olympics action.

Louis The ChildDombreskyManila Killa and Rome In Silver took over Day 3 in a truly eclectic lineup, while the B&L Olympics were in full force with attendees and fans going head-to-head for the Spring Break crown.

Closing Spring Break with a bang, Day 4 featured the heaviest lineup of the week with trap music mainstay RL Grime lighting up the stage with his incredible energy, supported by PEEKABOO, JUELZ and Rossy.

