Brownies & Lemonade Wraps Up Sun-Kissed Debut Spring Break Experience

Marking their debut Puerto Vallarta show, as well as first Spring Break experience, celebrated electronic music event organizer Brownies & Lemonade just wrapped up their latest destination festival.

And after a triumphant, sun-kissed week of dance music, hopefully it's the first of many.

Hosted March 21-25, B&L Spring Break offered four meticulously curated days and nights filled with day parties, branded club nights, and a slew of wellness activities.

With headliner Alison Wonderland not being able to attend due to a private matter, her slot was filled by Dillon Francis, who lit up the indoor stage with a maniacal set along with B&L co-founder Fernet, Craze and Wax Motif. Day 1 also included a pool party and the kick off of the B&L Olympics. Day 2 saw Moksi, SNBRN and Dr. Fresch taking the decks, among others, and even more B&L Olympics action.

Louis The Child, Dombresky, Manila Killa and Rome In Silver took over Day 3 in a truly eclectic lineup, while the B&L Olympics were in full force with attendees and fans going head-to-head for the Spring Break crown.

Closing Spring Break with a bang, Day 4 featured the heaviest lineup of the week with trap music mainstay RL Grime lighting up the stage with his incredible energy, supported by PEEKABOO, JUELZ and Rossy.

