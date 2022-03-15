4 Artists You Need to See at Brownies & Lemonade's Spring Break Takeover In Mexico

The rise of Brownies & Lemonade never seems to stop.

The celebrated dance music brand, who was named EDM.com's best Event Organizer of 2020, has now teamed up with Pollen to present its first-ever Spring Break event in Puerto Vallarta. Scheduled for March 21-25, the destination fest is a sun-kissed, oceanside utopia with all kinds of can't-miss events and activations.

And—most importantly—huge performances from some of the biggest names in electronic dance music.

Here are four must-see artists at Brownies & Lemonade’s debut Spring Break experience.

Wax Motif

Australian DJ and house music maven Wax Motif just unveiled his debut album, House Of Wax, via his own Divided Souls imprint. One of the genre's genuine polymaths, Motif masterfully showcased his versatile style throughout the extraordinary album—and we're sure his Spring Break DJ set will match the moment.

Alison Wonderland

Alison Wonderland’s diverse set is bound to attract a massive crowd. The prolific DJ and producer just announced her third album, Loner, led by scintillating singles such as “Fear Of Dying” and the freshly-released “New Day.” Her Spring Break set may very well include more unreleased cuts from the album, giving attendees an exclusive peek into her world.

RL Grime

Sable Valley label-head RL Grime is undoubtedly coming to Spring Break with a set full of trap bangers and melodic anthems. Last year was a big one for the esteemed "Core" producer, who launched his collaborative HÆRNY alias with Baauer and dropped a few massive singles, like "Stinger," a collab with EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee ISOxo.

Louis The Child

The event's third headliner, beloved duo Louis The Child are bringing their bubbly sound to Puerto Vallarta. Fresh off their electro-pop single “Blow The Roof” (with Kasbo and EVAN GIIA) as well as their stunning, late-2021 EP Euphoria, the barnstorming dance music tandem are a perfect fit for the sun-kissed beaches of Spring Break.

Check out the full lineup for Brownies & Lemonade’s Spring Break below.

