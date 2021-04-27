Brownies & Lemonade Announce Stacked Lineup for First-Ever Weekend Takeover in Lake Havasu City

Bauuer, Party Favor, Snakehips, Whethan, Blanke, and many more are slated to perform.
c/o Infamous PR

After a year of delivering memorable streaming experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, renowned dance music event brand Brownies & Lemonade is getting back to what they do best—IRL shows.

B&L have announced "Weekend at Havasu," their first-ever weekend takeover scheduled for August 27th to 29th, 2021. The brand, which was named the Best Event Organizer/Promoter in EDM.com's 2020 Industry Leaders list, has invited a slew of top-notch electronic talent for the two-night, limited capacity fest.

Set to perform in Havasu are Bauuer, Party Favor, Snakehips, Whethan, Moore Kismet, Eprom, and more.

B&L have teamed up with Pollen to organizer the event, which will feature a lineup of curated parties, hotel takeovers, bonfires, and bespoke performances. It will all go down at Lake Havasu's Nautical Beachfront Resort, an idyllic lakefront hotel that offers a private beach, infinity pool views, a swim-up bar, and access to a "remote party island," according to a press release.

If the event is forced to cancel or postpone due to the impact of COVID-19, all trips are covered by Pollen's "COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee," according to the event's FAQ page. You can read more about Pollen's COVID-19 measures here.

More information about the weekend's passes, parties, and activities can be found here. Check out the full lineup below.

"Weekend at Havasu" Lineup:
Apashe
Austin Millz
Bauuer
Blanke
B&L All Stars
Chet Porter
Eprom
Hana
Hex Cougar
Juelz
Moore Kismet
Party Favor
Pauline Herr
Pluko
Rossy
Snakehips
Vindata
Whethan
Wuki
Yehme2

