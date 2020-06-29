Croatia's BSH Island Festival Set to Welcome Around 4,000 Attendees Next Month

Despite most of the world's festivals being canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, Croatia's BSH Island Festival is slated to operate as normal in early July. At the roughly 4,000 person event, festivalgoers will be able to enjoy performances from ARTBAT, Paco Osuna, Richy Ahmed, Honey Dijon, and more.

A spokesperson for the festival has shared that they have sold more than 1,500 tickets in record time. Even though sales are happening at a record pace, fans have questioned if the festival will go on despite the ongoing pandemic. Organizers shared a response to those questions in the form of a statement in the Facebook event page letting attendees know that the show is still on.

After ensuring the public that the event will happen, BSH Events briefed them on some of the safety practices that will be implemented. They stated that there will be masks for all attendees, temperature checks at the entrance, hand sanitizer, and lots of open-air space for social distancing.

BSH Island Festival takes place July 9th to 12th at NOA Beach Club in Pag, Croatia. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit their official website here.