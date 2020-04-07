BUKU Music + Art Project 2020 Canceled After Initial Postponement

By now, we're all well aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the live music world to a standstill. Almost every summer festival has been canceled or postponed to a later date. Buku Music + Art Project was initially slated to kick off in March but was then postponed to Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately for the organizers, fans, and artists, the festival has now been outright canceled.

In a statement released online, the Buku team addresses the uncertainty surrounding festivals in 2020. They mention that while they previously postponed the event, the future is too uncertain and they would rather just prepare for next year instead of creating more uncertainty. The organizers also mention how New Orleans has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic and that by canceling the event, they will be able to use their resources to assist the local community.

Considering how many people have been laid off, organizers have stated the importance of getting money back to ticketholders as quickly as possible. They will be offering full refunds to anyone who requests one or ticketholders have the option to transfer their ticket to the 2021 iteration of the event.

In addition to announcing the new dates, organizers have promised that they will be going all-out on the 2021 iteration to make up for the year off. They stated that the lineup should look similar to 2020's but with "a bunch of new gems subbed in."

Buku Music + Art Project will take place on March 19-20th, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisana. For more information on the festival, you can check out their official website here.

H/T: Your EDM

