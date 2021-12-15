Porter Robinson, REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More to Play BUKU Music + Art Project 2022
After taking two years off, BUKU Music + Art Project is back with a bang for their 10-anniversary event.
Since being forced to cancel two consecutive years due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers have finally revealed the lineup for the first BUKU since 2019. Headlining each night of the event are the international superstars Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala. Joining them are electronic favorites Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Liquid Stranger, TroyBoi, SVDDEN DEATH, Amelie Lens, Sullivan King, and more.
Outside of the dance music world, attendees will get to catch sets from Glass Animals, Kali Uchis, 100 Gecs, $uicideboy$, Taking Back Sunday, Vince Staples, Trippie Redd, and Baby Keem, among others. With an eclectic lineup , BUKU 2022 will serve fans of countless genres.
The 10-year anniversary celebration for BUKU Music + Art Project is scheduled to take place on March 25th and 26th, 2022 in New Orleans. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10AM CT. You can learn more about the event and sign up for early access to tickets here.
BUKU Music + Art Project 2022 Lineup
TYLER, THE CREATOR
TAME IMPALA
$UICIDEBOY$
100 GECS
A HUNDRED DRUMS
ALISON WONDERLAND
AMELIE LENS
BABY KEEM
BAS
CHEE B2B TSURUDA
CLOZEE
DOM DOLLA
FLO MILLI
FOUSHEÉ
GLASS ANIMALS
GLBL WRMNG
J. WORRA
JOHN SUMMIT
KALI UCHIS
KENNYHOOPLA
KUMARION B2B REAPER
LANE 8
LIQUID STRANGER
MAXO KREAM
MERSIV
MOORE KISMET
NENO CALVIN
PORTER ROBINSON
REZZ
SFAM
SHYGIRL
SULLIVAN KING
SVDDEN DEATH
TAKING BACK SUNDAY
TEEZO TOUCHDOWN
TIERRA WHACK
TRIPPIE REDD
TROYBOI
TSHA
TSU NAMI
TVBOO
VINCE STAPLES
WRECKNO
504ICYGRL
ANTWIGADEE!
BLUSHAKURX
BUCKTEN B2B DON PEYOTE
CHINUA
GØ PINK
GUWAP DASHH
LADY LAVENDER
LANGO
LEGATRON PRIME
NCOGNITA
ODD THE ARTIST
ROB49
STONE COLD JZZLE
TATYANNA XL
TREETY
ZIGGMONSTER
