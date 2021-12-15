Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Porter Robinson, REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More to Play BUKU Music + Art Project 2022
Porter Robinson, REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More to Play BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

Tame Impala, TroyBoi, Glass Animals, Vince Staples and more are also featured on the 2022 BUKU lineup.
The BUKU Project (via Twitter)

After taking two years off, BUKU Music + Art Project is back with a bang for their 10-anniversary event.

Since being forced to cancel two consecutive years due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers have finally revealed the lineup for the first BUKU since 2019. Headlining each night of the event are the international superstars Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala. Joining them are electronic favorites Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Liquid Stranger, TroyBoi, SVDDEN DEATH, Amelie Lens, Sullivan King, and more.

Outside of the dance music world, attendees will get to catch sets from Glass Animals, Kali Uchis, 100 Gecs, $uicideboy$, Taking Back Sunday, Vince Staples, Trippie Redd, and Baby Keem, among others. With an eclectic lineup , BUKU 2022 will serve fans of countless genres.

The 10-year anniversary celebration for BUKU Music + Art Project is scheduled to take place on March 25th and 26th, 2022 in New Orleans. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10AM CT. You can learn more about the event and sign up for early access to tickets here.

