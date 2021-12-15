Porter Robinson, REZZ, Alison Wonderland, More to Play BUKU Music + Art Project 2022

After taking two years off, BUKU Music + Art Project is back with a bang for their 10-anniversary event.

Since being forced to cancel two consecutive years due to the impact of COVID-19, organizers have finally revealed the lineup for the first BUKU since 2019. Headlining each night of the event are the international superstars Tyler, The Creator and Tame Impala. Joining them are electronic favorites Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Liquid Stranger, TroyBoi, SVDDEN DEATH, Amelie Lens, Sullivan King, and more.

Outside of the dance music world, attendees will get to catch sets from Glass Animals, Kali Uchis, 100 Gecs, $uicideboy$, Taking Back Sunday, Vince Staples, Trippie Redd, and Baby Keem, among others. With an eclectic lineup , BUKU 2022 will serve fans of countless genres.

The 10-year anniversary celebration for BUKU Music + Art Project is scheduled to take place on March 25th and 26th, 2022 in New Orleans. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Friday, December 17th at 10AM CT. You can learn more about the event and sign up for early access to tickets here.

BUKU Music + Art Project 2022 Lineup

TYLER, THE CREATOR

TAME IMPALA

$UICIDEBOY$

100 GECS

A HUNDRED DRUMS

ALISON WONDERLAND

AMELIE LENS

BABY KEEM

BAS

CHEE B2B TSURUDA

CLOZEE

DOM DOLLA

FLO MILLI

FOUSHEÉ

GLASS ANIMALS

GLBL WRMNG

J. WORRA

JOHN SUMMIT

KALI UCHIS

KENNYHOOPLA

KUMARION B2B REAPER

LANE 8

LIQUID STRANGER

MAXO KREAM

MERSIV

MOORE KISMET

NENO CALVIN

PORTER ROBINSON

REZZ

SFAM

SHYGIRL

SULLIVAN KING

SVDDEN DEATH

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN

TIERRA WHACK

TRIPPIE REDD

TROYBOI

TSHA

TSU NAMI

TVBOO

VINCE STAPLES

WRECKNO

504ICYGRL

ANTWIGADEE!

BLUSHAKURX

BUCKTEN B2B DON PEYOTE

CHINUA

GØ PINK

GUWAP DASHH

LADY LAVENDER

LANGO

LEGATRON PRIME

NCOGNITA

ODD THE ARTIST

ROB49

STONE COLD JZZLE

TATYANNA XL

TREETY

ZIGGMONSTER

FOLLOW BUKU MUSIC + ART PROJECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/thebukuproject

Twitter: twitter.com/thebukuproject

Instagram: instagram.com/thebukuproject