Buku Music + Art Project Announces Indefinite Hiatus

"For a myriad of reasons, we’ve decided that the festival will not take place in March 2023."

BUKU Music + Art Project has announced an indefinite hiatus.

Organizers of the beloved New Orleans festival have issued a statement on social media announcing that its 2023 iteration will not move forward. Addressing the event's community-building objectives, the announcement concluded by leaving the door open for a return "down the road."

buku project

An art installation at Buku Music + Art Project in New Orleans.

However, the festival is on hold for the foreseeable future. Buku had become one of New Orleans’ largest music festivals, attracting tens of thousands of bass and hip-hop music fans for its 10th anniversary earlier this year. 

Read the full statement from BUKU Music + Art Project below.

From day one, BUKU was created to be something different… a gritty yet colorful event celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans. It became a homecoming for the most amazing bunch of beautiful weirdos ever assembled and in 10 years we accomplished exactly what we set out to do: we created a community… a community that truly matters.

But times are changing… and the current model of BUKU needs to take a break. For a myriad of reasons, we’ve decided that the festival will not take place in March 2023. We don’t know exactly what the future will look like – and that’s okay as there is freedom in the unknown-- but we know that we will gather again someday, in some form, bursting with creativity and purpose.

To our BUKREWE, including the fans, staff, vendors, local artists, and the City of New Orleans: we adore you. The DMs and emails we’ve gotten over the years say it all… you got engaged at BUKU, you met all of your friends at BUKU, you were encouraged to start a business at BUKU, BUKU was your last show before going into active duty, you fell in love at BUKU, you raged at BUKU, and you connected with a community free of judgment and full of encouragement at BUKU.

This isn’t 'goodbye' – this is 'see y’all down the road.' Until then, keep the BUKU spirit alive, keep visiting New Orleans, keep creating, and keep loving big.

