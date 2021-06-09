BUKU Music + Art Project Announces Planet B Lineup With ILLENIUM, Alison Wonderland, More

Maintaining BUKU's boutique curation, Planet B has plenty to offer in and out of electronic music.

New Orleans’ premier music and arts festival, BUKU Music + Art Project, has unveiled a genre-defying lineup for its one-time-only fall edition.

Dubbed Planet B, the two-day event maintains BUKU’s boutique curation, offering a roster of 52 performers. ILLENIUM, Zeds Dead, and Alison Wonderland top the bill on the EDM spectrum, set to bring forth their signature sets brimming with emotive melodies alongside explosive bass. For those looking to indulge in unfettered trap and dubstep, there’s Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH's VOYD, LSDREAM, Chee, and EDM.com Class of 2021 artists Moore Kismet and Lucii, among others.

Chris Lake, VNSSA, and Purple Disco Machine round out the undercard's house music artists while those looking for a subtle blends of electronic music can look forward to Jamie xx, Kaytranada, and Park Hye Jin.

Outside of electronic music, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, and Playboi Carti are set to headline Planet B. Check out the flyer below.

Lineup for BUKU's Planet B Festival 2021.

"For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” said Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator. “PLANET B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”

FOLLOW BUKU MUSIC + ART PROJECT:

Facebook: facebook.com/thebukuproject

Twitter: twitter.com/thebukuproject

Instagram: instagram.com/thebukuproject