BUKU: Planet B Festival Cancelled Due to Uncertainty of COVID-19

Due to the current COVID-19 conditions in Louisiana, the festival's organizers have abandoned its October 2021 dates.

Earlier this summer BUKU Music + Art Project announced a diverse lineup for their one-of-a-kind boutique event, dubbed Planet B. The festival has now sadly been canceled due to the impact of COVID-19.

In a statement released via social media, BUKU: Planet B organizers addressed the inability to safely proceed with the fest given the current and projected conditions of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

"As you've probably seen, Louisiana is getting rocked by COVID again and it's causing large events in the state to cancel," the statement reads. "We've spent the last couple weeks trying to hang on, but don't see a guaranteed path forward under the current & projected public health conditions."

BUKU Music + Art Project

The next BUKU fest will take place on March 25th and 26th. In addition to announcing the new 2022 dates, organizers have assured fans that the lineup for the next iteration "is insane so far." Ticket-holders will soon receive an email wherein they can indicate whether they wish to receive a full refund or choose to transfer their Planet B ticket to BUKU 2022.

"The purpose of PLANET B was to 'set yourself free' as we celebrate the return of festivals in New Orleans. Simply put, we're not quite there yet," the announcement continues. "However, by putting the health of the community first NOW, we believe we are doing the right thing to preserve the FUTURE and ensure that this surge is the last."

Offering a star-studded bill, Planet B was curated to attract a wide range of concertgoers for a special two-day festival. ILLENIUM, Zeds Dead, and Alison Wonderland topped the bill, and the undercard featured Subtronics, LSDREAM, Chris Lake, Purple Disco Machine, and Kaytranada, among others. Outside of the EDM spectrum, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, and Playboi Carti were also set for performances.

Find more information about BUKU: Planet B here.

