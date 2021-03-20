Burning Man Issues "Gentle Nudge" to Campsite Organizers, Spurring Speculation of 2021 Event

Burning Man Issues "Gentle Nudge" to Campsite Organizers, Spurring Speculation of 2021 Event

Not all hope is lost for Burning Man in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Not all hope is lost for Burning Man in 2021.

While large scale events for 2021 have generally remained on ice, Burning Man has sent out a signal to its theme camps to consider planning for a possible event this year.

To be clear: Burning Man organizers have not yet officially indicated that a 2021 event is in the cards. In mid-February the festival communicated to fans via an official blog post that it was "simply too early to make the call." In that same correspondence, they committed to deliver a final answer to stakeholders by no later than the end of May.

Despite the indecision, an email from Burning Man's placement team was recently sent to camp organizers suggesting they engage their camps. "Consider this a gentle nudge to start talking about your camp again," the email reads. "Put out your feelers among your campmates, and see how they’re thinking about Burning Man this year."

For any of the 1,200 camps comfortable with returning to Black Rock City in 2021, Burning Man's direction was for these camps to submit an early placement decision form by the end of the month. 

A Burning Man survey conducted in January with 30,000 respondents suggested the majority of attendees (66%) would be comfortable returning to Black Rock City if the public health situation allowed it. The results lend credence to the possibility of Burning Man potentially being able to hold an event later this year at reduced capacity.

Source: SFist

FOLLOW BURNING MAN PROJECT:

Website: burningman.org
Facebook: facebook.com/burningman
Twitter: twitter.com/burningman
Instagram: instagram.com/burningman

Related

burning man
NEWS

Burning Man 2021 Still In Limbo, Organizers Promise Official Update in February

A Burning Man Project exec said "it’s impossible to say right now if Black Rock City can happen in 2021."

Burning Man 2012
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces 2021 Theme: Terra Incognita

"After a year without Black Rock City we’re all longing to reconnect – for a going home after all that staying home."

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man is Exploring New Sustainability Solutions on Fly Ranch Property

Burning Man devotees are turning sustainable systems into art, an effort that will support the organization's ambitious 2030 sustainability goals.

Burning Man
NEWS

Burning Man Asks for Donations to Ensure 2021 Return

But, will it be enough to save Black Rock City?

Burning Man
NEWS

Burning Man Cancels 2020 Event, Marking First Cancellation In Event's History

In an unprecedented time, Burning Man has exhausted all options.

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man Organizers Invite Fans to Discussion About Its Sustainability Solutions

Join on Friday to be the first to hear about Burning Man's progress on the "2030 Environmental Sustainability Roadmap."

A computer graphics rendering of the Temple of Direction at the 2019 edition of Burning Man.
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces The Temple of Direction for 2019 Edition

The Temple of Direction has been selected for next year by Burning Man Arts.

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man 2021 Update: "We Just Don't Know Yet, K?"

The festival's organizers announced the state of this year's edition in a February 18th blog update.