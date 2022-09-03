Skip to main content
How to Virtually Watch the Sights and Sounds of Burning Man 2022

How to Virtually Watch the Sights and Sounds of Burning Man 2022

Suffering from FOMO? The Burning Man live webcast is your cure.

Bureau of Land Management Nevada

Suffering from FOMO? The Burning Man live webcast is your cure.

The sheer size and scale of Burning Man is difficult to comprehend. 

When the roughly 80,000 veteran visitors of Black Rock City are asked, "What’s Burning Man like?" a common answer is: "Just go."

For those not able to make the journey to Burning Man's fabled home for its 2022 theme of "Waking Dreams", the Burning Man live webcast provides insider access to the sights and sounds.

Broadcasted from a tower high above Black Rock City, the stream offers an intimate glimpse into the playa. Whether or not you're at the gathering, there's no denying the allure of Burning Man and its dizzying spectacle of LED lights, mind-bending art cars and bikes. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

burning man
EVENTS

How to Virtually Watch the Sights and Sounds of Burning Man 2022

Suffering from FOMO? The Burning Man live webcast is your cure.

By Leah McClure
280498387_556551549173616_4291834512018341016_n
MUSIC RELEASES

TroyBoi Announces Latin Music-Inspired EP, "INFLUENDO," Drops First Single

The EP's kickoff single, "NINGUÉM DORME," features MC Lan and Tropkillaz.

By Nick Yopko
Rezz Spiral Tour
EVENTS

REZZ Announces Return of Audiovisual Mix, "Nightmare On REZZ St"

It'll function as the sequel to the Halloween-inspired audiovisual mix REZZ released in 2018.

By Nick Yopko

The Survival Guide strongly encourages participants to decorate their bikes with lights so they can be spotted at night and accidents between cyclists, pedestrians and art cars are prevented. Accidents can occur easily at night, especially the remote desert becomes pitch black. When collisions are narrowly missed by someone not adorned in lights, burners will shout, "Dark wad"’ as a safety reminder.  

This weekend, the event will conclude with the annual burning of the man on Saturday and the temple burn on Sunday. You can watch the webcast here.

Find out how to find the best music at Burning Man here.

Related

The man burns
EVENTS

How to Find the Best Music at Burning Man

There is no definitive guide to Burning Man. That’s the beauty of the burn.

Screen-Shot-2021-03-18-at-11.00.28-AM
EVENTS

Burning Man Officially Postponed to 2022

Black Rock City organizers confirmed the news in a somber blog post.

burning man
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces Ticket Details for 2022 Event

After having the past two years canceled due to the pandemic, Burners are gearing back up for their yearly pilgrimage to Black Rock City.

burning man
EVENTS

Burning Man Issues "Gentle Nudge" to Campsite Organizers, Spurring Speculation of 2021 Event

Not all hope is lost for Burning Man in 2021.

burning man
EVENTS

Burning Man Releases Tickets for Second Virtual Burn

Black Rock City Virtual Reality will host thousands of participants over 200 camps, a bevy of virtual art installations, and over 1,000 events.

Burning Man
EVENTS

Burning Man is Exploring New Sustainability Solutions on Fly Ranch Property

Burning Man devotees are turning sustainable systems into art, an effort that will support the organization's ambitious 2030 sustainability goals.

Burning Man 2012
EVENTS

Burning Man Announces 2021 Theme: Terra Incognita

"After a year without Black Rock City we’re all longing to reconnect – for a going home after all that staying home."

Burning Man Project Question in the dust
EVENTS

Burning Man CEO Provides Detailed Update on Festival's 2021 Edition

No matter the outcome, Marian Goodell says "art needs to happen."