Burning Man Announces Ticket Details for 2022 Event

Burning Man is more than just a music and arts festival—it is an experience meant to lift the human spirit, address social problems, and inspire a sense of culture and community. After having the past two years canceled due to the pandemic, the event is now set to take place from August 28th to September 5th at Black Rock Desert, the festival’s home since 1991.

Keeping their ten principles for ethos and culture in mind, it’s no surprise that the organizers announced they've updated their ticket sale design to reflect their core values. Allowing for more diversity within the playa, ticket sales will not happen all at once but instead over the course of many months in different tiers. The predominant tiers are the FOMO Sale, Stewards Sale, Ticket Aide Program, Main Sale, and OMG Sale. To purchase tickets at each level, you must create a Burner profile and complete registration ahead of the dates they go on sale.

Burning Man in Black Rock Desert. Scott London

The FOMO Sale begins on February 2nd and is the most expensive. At $1500 and $2500 per pass, it supports the existence of low-priced tickets for Burners in need. Next is the Stewards Sale (formerly Directed Group Sale) for the crews that provide camps, art installations, sustainability, and more. This window is set for March 9-11 at $475 per ticket.

Applications for the Ticket Aide Program (formerly Low Income Ticket Program) begin on March 16th and go through May 18th. Accepted applicants will need to pay for their passes July 25-28, at $225 each. Burning Man has increased the size of this program to offer 5,000 passes for 2022, an increase of more than 10% from 2019.

In late March the Main Sale will take place at $575 per pass. These sell out quickly, so as a second chance Burning Man also offers the OMG Sale starting August 3rd at the same price.

A ticket isn’t all you need for access into the playa. You’ll also need to undergo a COVID-19 health check process. Burners will need to provide either proof of vaccination or negative test to enter the event site. To avoid scammers, organizers also offer a Secure Ticket Exchange Program (STEP.)

To stay in the loop for all things Burning Man, subscribe to the Burning Man Journal and The Jackrabbit Speaks. You can find more information about Burning Man tickets on their here.

