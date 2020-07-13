Burning Man Organizers Invite Fans to Discussion About Its Sustainability Solutions

Back in May 2020, Burning Man announced Kindling, a virtual shared live experience platform with a mission to immerse fans into the event's culture digitally in lieu of its cancelled 2020 iteration. "Since we can't gather in person, Kindling is your space to explore live experiences being created by instigators in the BMan community & beyond," said organizers in a tweet at the time.

Kindling today invited the Burning Man community to one of those live experiences, a discussion called "Ecosystem Activation: 'Year One Report - Sustainability Roadmap'."

The call, which will feature Burning Man staff and community members, is designed to inform participants about the implementation of the event's "2030 Environmental Sustainability Roadmap," a comprehensive plan to develop environmental sustainability solutions. Over the course of the discussion, its moderators will share the progress of three key goals outlined in the roadmap: "Handle Waste Ecologically," "Be Regenerative," and "Be Carbon Negative."

Ahead of the discussion, you can familiarize yourself with the "2030 Environmental Sustainability Roadmap" here. The plan's goal is to unite the "significant intellectual, creative, and financial resources of the Burning Man community to develop, proliferate, and scale environmental sustainability solutions."

You can join and find more information on the discussion, which will take place this Friday, July 17th from 12PM to 3PM PDT (3PM to 6PM ET), here.

