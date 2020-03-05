Burning Man, Buku, Movement Reveal Festival Plans Amid Growing COVID-19 Concerns

As festival season approaches the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe, sparking concern from those planning on attending some of the world's most attended EDM festivals. Ultra Music Festival in Miami recently revealed that their 2020 event will be postponed in light of the growing health hazard, in an unprecedented occurrence. Tomorrowland Winter opted to cancel as well.

More festivals have been rumored to be discussing following suit, but a few key festival promoters have shared that their events will still move forward as planned. Burning Man, Buku Music + Art Project, Movement Electronic Music Festival, and others have announced that their events will remain unaffected by cancellation or postponement.

"Burning Man Project is closely monitoring developments related to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)," reads an official Burning Man Project statement. "Based on our current understanding of the situation, we believe our 2020 Burning Man event in Black Rock City will take place as planned, and we are preparing accordingly."

“Movement 2020 will move forward as planned and with safety as a top priority," the festival's organizers tweeted. "We are actively monitoring for updates and further developments.”

Organizers intend to hold these events at the planned times and places amid the postponements and cancellations of a number of other large events. Each promoter will continue on according to plans that were already in place but will keep festivalgoers updated via their official websites and social media channels.

H/t: Your EDM