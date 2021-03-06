Burning Man is Exploring New Sustainability Solutions on Fly Ranch Property

A 3,800 acre property located in Nevada's Great Basin may hold secrets as to what the future of Burning Man could look like.

Known as Fly Ranch, the property was purchased in 2016 by several high-profile donors for $6.5M. "The individuals that contributed funding for the purchase have one thing in common: they have been deeply moved and changed by their involvement in Burning Man, and they are invested in the future of this culture,” a journal published by the organization states.

So what exactly will await at Fly Ranch? Burning Man Project and the Land Art Generator Initiative set out to find the answer by launching the LAGI 2020 Fly Ranch design challenge. The ask was for entrants to turn sustainable systems into works of art. Submissions included creative energy infrastructure solutions, water reclamation, permaculture food forests, and much more. Hundreds of submissions were considered, and ultimately ten entrants were picked to receive grants to build their prototypes on site.

The work at Fly Ranch is expected to assist the broader Burning Man community in achieving its 2030 sustainability goals. In Burning Man's sustainability roadmap, published in 2019, the organization lays out their framework for ultimately achieving carbon negativity within the next decade.

Source: Forbes