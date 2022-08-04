Calvin Harris Is Returning to Wynn Las Vegas In 2022—But Only for One Night
The love Calvin Harris has for Wynn Las Vegas runs deep.
Next month, he's set to "Slide" up for one night—and one night only—to perform at the famed resort and casino's XS Nightclub for the first time in over a decade. Short, sweet and sentimental—sound familiar?
Tickets are on sale now for the rare DJ set, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th. The performance will take place just over a month after the hotly anticipated release of the Grammy-winning artist's upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2.
Some of the star-studded cuts that have already been released include "Stay With Me" (with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell), "Potion" (with Dua Lipa and Young Thug) and "New Money" (with 21 Savage). You can find the full tracklist and list of collaborators here.
"Calvin Harris is one of the most exciting artists of our time," said Ryan Jones, Vice President of Wynn Nightlife, in a statement. "It’s an honor to welcome him back to XS Nightclub for what will be the biggest party in Vegas on Sept 17."
You can grab tickets to the show here.
