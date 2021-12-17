Cancún Music Week's 2022 Summit Will Be Geared Toward Underground Electronic Industry

Ah, networking. The necessity we love to hate.

Luckily, next year's Cancún Music Week will offer an opportunity for electronic music industry professionals to trade in their Zoom coffee chats for cocktails on the beach. The program for the five-day event includes a bevy of keynote sessions, technology exhibitions and masterclasses, as well as 50 different parties between the hours of 1PM to 5AM.

Organizers also announced this week that the rescheduled summit, slated for April 13-17 at Cancún's Breathless Resort & Spa, will be built around the theme "Recover & Rebuild" with a specific emphasis on underground electronica. Fitting into this banner are workshop topics like eco-friendly event-planning and cryptocurrency, as well as morning wellness sessions and one-on-one networking sessions.

Cancun Music Week

The conference's founders, Ivan and Yess Gianni, said in a press release that the summit will "mark a huge reset for the industry and the world."

In addition to its in-person offerings, Cancún Music Week will be offering online passes to make it accessible and safe to attend from anywhere around the world. Early Bird tickets for the conference and access to its parties are available here. The event's lineup of speakers is expected to be announced on January 10th.

For more information, head over to Cancún Music Week's website.