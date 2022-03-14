Cancún Music Week Organizers Announce First Round of Headliners, Talks and Topics
Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 edition of Cancún Music Week, organizers have announced the summit's first wave of headliners, discussions, and speakers.
Coming to Cancún for five days from April 13-17, Cancún Music Week, aims to cement the city as one of the largest hubs for dance music in Mexico. The week's offerings include live seminars, workshops, demo showcases, one-on-one networking opportunities and more, as well as a spate of pool parties and club nights.
Celebrated dance music producers and DJs such as Eagles & Butterflies, Oxia, Audiofly and many more are primed to take the decks at Cancún Music Week’s numerous pool, club and afterparties.
During the day, an expansive lineup of experienced industry professionals will be covering a slate of timely topics, like “Grow & Monetize Your Label Workshop” and “How to Market Yourself as an Artist Workshop," among other discussions.
Cancún Music Week speakers include Hector from Vatos Locos, Gigwell CEO and Co-Founder Jeremie Habi, Alex Jukes from Jukebox PR and Driss Skali, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of SXM Festival.
Tickets are available here. For more information, check out Cancún Music Week’s website.
Cancún Music Week 2022: 1st Phase Artist Lineup
Ae:ther
Audiofly
Blank
Bry Ortega
Carlo Lio
Citizen Kain
Deep Touch
DiViero
Dlers Capital
Eagles & Butterflies
Francesco Lombardo
Gaga
Hector
HEÎK
Julian Jeweil
Just Emma
Mandana
Mateo & Spirit
Nusha
Öona Dahl
OXIA
Pfeffer
Plyrz
POPOF
Rafa Barrios
Save & She
Space 92
Technasia
Ten Systems
The Element
Yannick Baudino
Zetter
Cancún Music Week 2022: 1st Phase Speaker Lineup
AFEM - Members
Alex Jukes - Director of Jukebox PR
Ben Peperstraete - DJ & Managing Partner of Ostend Beach Festival
Driss Skali - Co-Founder & Artistic Director of SXM Festival
Ghayath Dakroub - CEO & Founder of Form Management & Records
Hector - CEO & Founder of Vatos Locos & VL Camp
Jeremie Habib - CEO & Co-Founder of Gigwell
Rolando E. Gordillo Chan - Mexican Event Attorney
