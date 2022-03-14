Cancún Music Week Organizers Announce First Round of Headliners, Talks and Topics

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 edition of Cancún Music Week, organizers have announced the summit's first wave of headliners, discussions, and speakers.

Coming to Cancún for five days from April 13-17, Cancún Music Week, aims to cement the city as one of the largest hubs for dance music in Mexico. The week's offerings include live seminars, workshops, demo showcases, one-on-one networking opportunities and more, as well as a spate of pool parties and club nights.

Cancún Music Week's inaugural gathering in 2020. Cancun Music Week

Celebrated dance music producers and DJs such as Eagles & Butterflies, Oxia, Audiofly and many more are primed to take the decks at Cancún Music Week’s numerous pool, club and afterparties.

During the day, an expansive lineup of experienced industry professionals will be covering a slate of timely topics, like “Grow & Monetize Your Label Workshop” and “How to Market Yourself as an Artist Workshop," among other discussions.

Cancún Music Week speakers include Hector from Vatos Locos, Gigwell CEO and Co-Founder Jeremie Habi, Alex Jukes from Jukebox PR and Driss Skali, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of SXM Festival.

Tickets are available here. For more information, check out Cancún Music Week’s website.

Cancún Music Week 2022: 1st Phase Artist Lineup

Ae:ther

Audiofly

Blank

Bry Ortega

Carlo Lio

Citizen Kain

Deep Touch

DiViero

Dlers Capital

Eagles & Butterflies

Francesco Lombardo

Gaga

Hector

HEÎK

Julian Jeweil

Just Emma

Mandana

Mateo & Spirit

Nusha

Öona Dahl

OXIA

Pfeffer

Plyrz

POPOF

Rafa Barrios

Save & She

Space 92

Technasia

Ten Systems

The Element

Yannick Baudino

Zetter

Cancún Music Week 2022: 1st Phase Speaker Lineup

AFEM - Members

Alex Jukes - Director of Jukebox PR

Ben Peperstraete - DJ & Managing Partner of Ostend Beach Festival

Driss Skali - Co-Founder & Artistic Director of SXM Festival

Ghayath Dakroub - CEO & Founder of Form Management & Records

Hector - CEO & Founder of Vatos Locos & VL Camp

Jeremie Habib - CEO & Co-Founder of Gigwell

Rolando E. Gordillo Chan - Mexican Event Attorney

