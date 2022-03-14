Skip to main content
Cancún Music Week Organizers Announce First Round of Headliners, Talks and Topics

Cancún Music Week Organizers Announce First Round of Headliners, Talks and Topics

Cancún Music Week aims to cement the city as one of the largest hubs for dance music in Mexico.

Cancún Music Week

Cancún Music Week aims to cement the city as one of the largest hubs for dance music in Mexico.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 2022 edition of Cancún Music Week, organizers have announced the summit's first wave of headliners, discussions, and speakers.

Coming to Cancún for five days from April 13-17, Cancún Music Week, aims to cement the city as one of the largest hubs for dance music in Mexico. The week's offerings include live seminars, workshops, demo showcases, one-on-one networking opportunities and more, as well as a spate of pool parties and club nights.

Cancún Music Week's inaugural gathering in 2020.

Cancún Music Week's inaugural gathering in 2020.

Celebrated dance music producers and DJs such as Eagles & Butterflies, Oxia, Audiofly and many more are primed to take the decks at Cancún Music Week’s numerous pool, club and afterparties.

During the day, an expansive lineup of experienced industry professionals will be covering a slate of timely topics, like “Grow & Monetize Your Label Workshop” and “How to Market Yourself as an Artist Workshop," among other discussions.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cancún Music Week
EVENTS

Cancún Music Week Organizers Announce First Round of Headliners, Talks and Topics

Cancún Music Week aims to cement the city as one of the largest hubs for dance music in Mexico.

By Jarett Lopezjust now
The Hotel Lobby - Swage 2
MUSIC RELEASES

The Hotel Lobby and Swage Team Up for Bass-Heavy Single, "No Soul To Sell"

The Hotel Lobby and Swage have collaborated on a wild new track with speed at the core.

By Brian Rapaport1 hour ago
ben bohmer
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 7

Ben Böhmer, Bedouin, Yotto, and more feature in the February 2022 edition of The House Brew.

By Saad Masood1 hour ago

Cancún Music Week speakers include Hector from Vatos Locos, Gigwell CEO and Co-Founder Jeremie Habi, Alex Jukes from Jukebox PR and Driss Skali, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of SXM Festival.

Tickets are available here. For more information, check out Cancún Music Week’s website.

Cancún Music Week 2022: 1st Phase Artist Lineup

Ae:ther
Audiofly
Blank
Bry Ortega
Carlo Lio
Citizen Kain
Deep Touch
DiViero
Dlers Capital
Eagles & Butterflies
Francesco Lombardo
Gaga
Hector
HEÎK
Julian Jeweil
Just Emma
Mandana
Mateo & Spirit
Nusha
Öona Dahl
OXIA
Pfeffer
Plyrz
POPOF
Rafa Barrios
Save & She
Space 92
Technasia
Ten Systems
The Element
Yannick Baudino
Zetter

Cancún Music Week 2022: 1st Phase Speaker Lineup

AFEM - Members
Alex Jukes - Director of Jukebox PR
Ben Peperstraete - DJ & Managing Partner of Ostend Beach Festival
Driss Skali - Co-Founder & Artistic Director of SXM Festival
Ghayath Dakroub - CEO & Founder of Form Management & Records
Hector - CEO & Founder of Vatos Locos & VL Camp
Jeremie Habib - CEO & Co-Founder of Gigwell
Rolando E. Gordillo Chan - Mexican Event Attorney

FOLLOW CANCÚN MUSIC WEEK:

Facebook: facebook.com/cancunmusicweek
Instagram: instagram.com/cancunmusicweek
Twitter: twitter.com/cancunmusicweek
Website: cancunmusicweek.com

Tags
terms:
Cancun Music Week

Related

Cancun Music Week
INDUSTRY

Cancún Music Week Announces Inaugural 2020 Conference

The event aims to assemble the top brass of stage and industry at a luxury resort in Mexico.

Electric Zoo - Main Stage 2017
EVENTS

Electric Zoo's 2021 Cancún Edition Moved to November, More Headliners Announced

Kaskade, Cash Cash, NGHTMRE, and more are set to headline the all-inclusive destination event.

Cancun Music Week
EVENTS

Cancún Music Week's 2022 Event Will Be Geared Toward Underground Electronic Industry

The conference founders said that the event will "mark a huge reset for the industry and the world."

Electric Zoo Cancun - Oasis Stage
EVENTS

Pollen Presents Takes Over the Grand Oasis for Epic First-Ever Electric Zoo Cancún

Diplo, Alesso, Steve Aoki, Kaskade, NGHTMRE, and Cash Cash headlined the epic, all-inclusive destination festival.

A panel discussion at the 2018 edition of Wired Music Week.
EVENTS

Wired Music Week Announces Phase 1 Lineup for 2019 Edition

Wired Music Week will return to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2019.

23736033_2015365862025403_4378326217038196690_o
EVENTS

Decadence Arizona Announces First Headliners for NYE Festival

Decadence Arizona holds nothing back by announcing two of the largest electronic dance music acts in the game.

Shambhala Music Festival 2019 Opening Ceremonies The Grove Stage
EVENTS

Full 2020 Lineup Announced for Shambhala Music Festival

The 23rd edition will include BTSM, Ekali, Rezz, RL Grime and Subtronics and more.

tiesto
EVENTS

SOFI TUKKER, ACRAZE More to Perform at Tiësto's Cancún Destination Event

Organized by Pollen Presents, "Tiësto: The Trip" brings together an impressive lineup in an idyllic location.