Carl Cox and deadmau5 Are Being Interviewed Live on Spin's "Kat Calls"—Watch Now

Spin's "Kat Calls" is live now with a special interview and Q&A session featuring two of dance music's biggest contributors, Carl Cox and deadmau5.

Right now, "Kat Calls" host Kat Bein has the two dance music tastemakers on the line for a virtual discussion on music, the industry at large, and more. It's a landmark episode for the burgeoning dance music-focused talk show, which began in April of this year.

Carl Cox and deadmau5's worlds recently collided when Cox was approached with an opportunity to remix deadmau5 and The Neptunes' collaboration "Pomegranate." The tenured producer outfitted the twangy nu-disco original with an instrument stack fit for the club, dialing up the tempo to 128 BPM and adding his signature techno basslines to the arrangement.

Previous episodes of "Kat Calls" have spanned the dance music spectrum with guests such as Louis The Child, Apashe, and DJ Craze. Tonight's interview kicked off on Spin's Twitch channel at 7PM EST, and will be followed by a Q&A session featuring both artists.

