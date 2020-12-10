Carl Cox to Perform on New Streaming Series to Aid Ibiza Food Bank

Carl Cox to Perform on New Streaming Series to Aid Ibiza Food Bank

The first event will also host Mark Greene, Bushwacka, and Syreeta.
Known globally as the premier destination for electronic music fans, performers, and clubgoers, the island of Ibiza has seen more than its share of legendary electronic music performers over the years. However, as with many other areas worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has left many of Ibiza's residents without jobs and income for the foreseeable future. In light of that fact, event organizer Universe has created the Ibiza Soul Food series.

Ibiza Soul Food is a series of livestreamed DJ sets that aim to raise financial aid for those in need on the White Isle. Among the new streaming initiative's performers is legendary DJ and techno producer Carl Cox, who is a frequent Ibiza visitor. "Ibiza has been a 2nd home to me for many years," said Cox. "The island is a breeding ground of creativity, amazing friendships and incredible people. Some of these people now need our help in these turbulent times and I’m super excited to be part of the first Ibiza Soul Food edition."

The first edition will also feature Mark Greene, Syreeta, and Bushwacka. The series kicks off in a virtual venue called Woov on Saturday, December 12th at 9PM UTC. 

Tickets for the first Ibiza Soul Food livestream event cost £2.00, and 100% of proceeds will directly benefit the Ibiza Food Bank. Tickets can be purchased here

