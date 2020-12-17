Watch Carnage Perform DJ Set in "COVID Free" Thailand

Carnage is officially back. The famed electronic producer touched down in Thailand's Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden last week for a monster performance at dance music festival RARE Thailand.

The festival, which went down on Friday, December 11th, functioned as the country's first normalized concert since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It seemed to be a cathartic experience for Carnage, who, like most DJs, have been itching to get back to their normal touring routines in the absence of live shows. "I just threw a party with 10,000 of my friends in a Covid free country," he wrote in a tweet, which features a clip from RARE. Check out the video below.

It's important to note Thailand's progress in terms of the country's COVID-19 situation. When Carnage announced the performance back in November, Thailand had not experienced a second wave of infections and officials instated relaxed visa restrictions for foreign tourists.

According to a December 9th report published by Bangkok News, the country is now open to the whole world. Regardless of their own country's COVID-19 regulations, all tourists are are now welcome to visit Thailand under a newly amended Special Tourist Visa (STV) program. However, those visitors must still comply with Thailand's two-week mandatory quarantine ordinance.

You can check out more footage from Carnage's RARE Thailand performance below.

FOLLOW CARNAGE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djcarnageofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/carnage

Twitter: twitter.com/djcarnage

Spotify: spoti.fi/31jquSE