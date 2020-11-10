Carnage, Kayzo, More Set to Throw Down at RARE Thailand in December

Carnage, Kayzo, More Set to Throw Down at RARE Thailand in December

Carnage is bringing along an all-star electronic music cast for his first normalized festival since the onset of COVID-19.
Author:
Publish date:

Carnage is celebrating his return to the festival circuit. The bass music star has announced his forthcoming performance at RARE Thailand, a music festival set to take place later this year.

The festival, which is going down on Friday, December 11th at Thailand's stunning Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, will also feature a few of Carnage's fellow dance music heavyweights. Joining him on the lineup are Kayzo, 4Bk?d, and Ben Nicky. Check out Carnage's announcement below.

At the time of this article's publishing, organizers have not publicly shared any COVID-19 safety guidelines pertaining to the festival. It's worth noting that the country of Thailand has not experienced a second wave of infections, according to Xinhua News Agency.

In light of that fact, the country has instated relaxed visa restrictions for foreign tourists, who must "provide medical certificates, take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before travel, acquire health insurance cover of 100,000 U.S. dollars as well as go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival."

You can grab your tickets to RARE Thailand here.

FOLLOW CARNAGE:

Facebook: facebook.com/djcarnageofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/carnage
Twitter: twitter.com/djcarnage
Spotify: spoti.fi/31jquSE

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO

Related

[Press pic] Carnage (c) Bryan Perez
EVENTS

Carnage Announces "Road Rave" Drive-In Music Festival with Riot Ten, Nitti Gritti, and More

Head bang, but make sure you don't honk your horn with your forehead.

Ultra Taiwan
EVENTS

Ultra Returns to Taiwan Next Month with Alesso, Kayzo, SLANDER, More

Ultra is officially returning to Taiwan

carnage road rave 2
EVENTS

[WATCH] Carnage Pays Tribute to George Floyd at Drive-In Rave with Collective Moment of Silence

"I couldn't just start off and do my set like everything was all good."

shaq gronk
EVENTS

Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski Announce Charity Livestream with Diplo, Steve Aoki, Carnage, and More

A charity event as gargantuan as its hosts.

Carnage
NEWS

Carnage is Giving Away 1,000 Tickets to "Stranded Ravers" of Miami Music Week

Carnage is bringing dance music fans together in lieu of Ultra's cancellation.

Screen Shot 2020-07-29 at 10.10.10 AM
EVENTS

Watch Boys Noize Throw Down a Rare Modular Industrial Set

Ten minutes of pure modular magic.

[Press pic] Carnage (c) Bryan Perez
EVENTS

Carnage's "Road Rave" Drive-In Festival Postponed In Solidarity with Nationwide Protests

Road Rave was supposed to take place tomorrow, Saturday, June 6th.

Kayzo, Subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Kayzo and Subtronics Throw Down on Wild New Track, "Braincase"

"Hey Mom, could you pick me up?"