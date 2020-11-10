Carnage, Kayzo, More Set to Throw Down at RARE Thailand in December

Carnage is celebrating his return to the festival circuit. The bass music star has announced his forthcoming performance at RARE Thailand, a music festival set to take place later this year.

The festival, which is going down on Friday, December 11th at Thailand's stunning Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, will also feature a few of Carnage's fellow dance music heavyweights. Joining him on the lineup are Kayzo, 4B, k?d, and Ben Nicky. Check out Carnage's announcement below.

At the time of this article's publishing, organizers have not publicly shared any COVID-19 safety guidelines pertaining to the festival. It's worth noting that the country of Thailand has not experienced a second wave of infections, according to Xinhua News Agency.

In light of that fact, the country has instated relaxed visa restrictions for foreign tourists, who must "provide medical certificates, take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before travel, acquire health insurance cover of 100,000 U.S. dollars as well as go through a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival."

You can grab your tickets to RARE Thailand here.

