Carnage Announces "Road Rave" Drive-In Music Festival with Riot Ten, Nitti Gritti, and More

As more and more artists and promoters look for new ways to connect with fans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the live concert industry continues its transformation into something wholly different than it was just a few months ago.

In an announcement that sounds more like a Black Mirror promo, dubstep maven Carnage has just announced that he is headlining "Road Rave," a drive-in music festival in Orlando, Florida.

Joining Carnage on the bill are fellow bass heavyweights Riot Ten, Nitti Gritti, GRAVEDGR, and Blunts & Blondes. Can you imagine the adrenaline-fueled, car-honking riot that is going to ensue when these trap and dubstep kingpins throw down?

The show does, of course, come with some social distancing guidelines. For example, all cars must be turned off after parking to ensure safety, face-masks must be worn at all times if exiting your car, and you may not sit on top of your vehicle.

You can purchase tickets to Road Rave, which is going down on June 9th, 2020 at Central Florida Fairgrounds, here.

