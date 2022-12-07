Skip to main content
Cercle's First 2023 Show Is at a 3,500-Year-Old Temple In Egypt—And You Can Attend

Adriatique will be performing an extremely rare set at the historic mortuary temple of Hatshepsut.

Diego Delso

Cercle are no strangers to thrilling live performances in dream locations.

On February 13th, 2023, the historic mortuary temple of Hatshepsut will shutter for the day as Cercle records an exclusive set from Adriatique live from the 3,500-year-old wonder. It will mark the esteemed events brand's first show of 2023 and will feature an audience.

The temple was built in 15th century BC and is considered to be a paragon of ancient Egyptian architecture. Located just outside the city of Luxor, it was commissioned by Hatshepsut, the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt.

In addition to the rare performance, Cercle is inviting its fanbase to join them on a five-day cruise along the Nile river. The Adana Twins will perform a DJ set and attendees will be able to "catch a sunrise from a hot air balloon," according to an Instagram post shared by the brand.

Earlier in 2022, Cercle hosted iconic trance trio Above & Beyond, who performed atop Colombia's 650-foot monolith, El Peñón, a natural landmark located in Piedra del Peño. The company also streamed a live concert under the Northern Lights in Finland last summer.

You can pre-register for Cercle's show at the Egyptian temple here. For more on the Cercle Moment Nile cruise, head here.

