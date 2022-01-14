Cercle Organizes Homecoming Performance for Vintage Culture at Brazil's Museu do Amanhã

Cercle is once again hosting a pie-in-the-sky DJ set at an incredible location. This time around they're bringing red-hot dance music producer Vintage Culture to his home of Brazil to perform at the Museu do Amanhã.

The Museu do Amanhã, or the Museum of Tomorrow, is located in Rio de Janeiro and is prevalently regarded as one of the many must-see locations within the city. Often described as neo-futuristic, the spaceship-like structure was built as a hub when the city hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Vintage Culture's DJ set, scheduled for on January 24th, will be performed on the water mirror constructed around the Museu do Amanhã, which creates the illusion that the building is floating. This show will serve as Cercle's first of the year as well as their grand return to Brazil after hosting an event with ARTBAT in 2019.

Those interested in attending should pre-register here to get 50% off of their tickets. Check out Cercle's announcement below.

