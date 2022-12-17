Cercle Teams Up With Mezcal El Silencio to Plan Unforgettable Festival Experience In Oaxaca

Skip to main content
Featuring Bonobo, The Martinez Brothers and more, Silencio UMBRA is a one-night-only festival featuring the best in talent curation, art, culinary greatness and more.

Mezcal El Silencio is teaming up with Cercle Music to curate a one-of-a-kind festival experience in the historic region of Oaxaca.

The mezcal brand is gearing up for its third annual Silencio UMBRA, a one-night-only experience set to once again take over the 16-acre Casa Silencio luxury retreat. Situated amid agave-filled plains in a valley surrounded by the region's characteristically rugged mountains, the spellbinding fest offers a niche experience that encompasses the best in music and local culture.

On the entertainment front, Cercle, the leading brand in intimate destination events, is rounding up Bonobo, The Martinez Brothers, Carlita, Lee Burridge and more for an unforgettable night of house music from dusk until dawn. 

Throughout the magical evening of dancing, the various attractions of Silencio UMBRA are sure to titillate the senses. It'll feature surrealist theatrical performances from Ritual Ibiza, phantasmic light displays, installations erupting to life from the power of flame and much more.

Casa Silencio may be a relative newcomer to the ancient region, but it's made a splash in short-order, landing on Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Hot List. The location boasts a built-in distillery and is slated to serve award-winning eats onsite, including garnachas, tételas, tamales and more from some of the region's most celebrated culinary minds.

Guests will enter a world of spirited surrealism as Silencio UMBRA kicks off on February 18th, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

