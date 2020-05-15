Fresh off her new single "Come Back to Me," a bubbly future pop jam featuring Los Angeles-based songstress Shaylen and released via Universal, Chantel Jeffries is now hosting a star-studded virtual dinner party to celebrate the track. Inviting Marshmello, Alesso, and The Chainsmokers along for her virtual feast, Jeffries teamed up with DoorDash, who is donating meals to families in need through their partnership with Feeding America.

You can tune into the livestream event below.

DoorDash also partnered with Chili's to curate an exclusive menu for the virtual dinner party, which viewers can actually order through DoorDash's mobile app to recreate the experience from home.

Along with the aforementioned electronic dance music superstars, further celebrity guests from the music world primed to make an appearance include Liam Payne, Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears, Travis Mills, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jay Sean, among many others.

FOLLOW CHANTEL JEFFRIES:

Facebook: facebook.com/chanteljeffries/

Instagram:instagram.com/chanteljeffries

Twitter: twitter.com/ChantelJeffries

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/chanteltaleen