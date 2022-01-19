Memorial Benefit Show Planned to Celebrate Life and Legacy of CharlestheFirst

In the wake of the death of CharlestheFirst, a memorial benefit show has been planned to honor the legacy of the late electronic music production virtuoso.

Scheduled for January 29th at Denver's Mission Ballroom, the event will gather CharlestheFirst's family, friends, and collaborators in celebration of his life and impact on the dance music community. Prior to his sudden and tragic death, the beloved DJ, whose real name was Charles Elias Ingalls, was prevalently considered one of the most promising artists in the electronic scene—a notion reinforced by his extraordinary final album, SOLUS.

Organized by Ingalls' Lab Group comrades, Potions and Supertask, the event will kick off at 5PM with the unveiling of a bespoke mural. You can purchase tickets to the memorial benefit show here.

CharlestheFirst's mother, Beth Ingalls, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to alleviate the financial burden of hosting local memorial events, among other expenses. The ultimate goal, she wrote, is to launch a foundation in her son's name and establish a "retreat, healing center and collaborative studio environment" for artists.

"The devastating loss of Charles in December has presented some immediate financial challenges and we are respectfully asking for donations to help with expenses for his local memorial, to assist us (his mom and brothers) in attending another memorial event in Denver, and to help with other costs that have arisen," reads the description of the fundraiser, which has almost tripled its goal of $10,000 as of the time of writing. You can donate here.

The prodigious artist, who was recently named by EDM.com as one of 2021's best music producers, was reportedly found dead on the morning of December 10th in a Nashville hotel room, where he was staying ahead of a scheduled performance at The Caverns in Pelham.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, there was no evidence of trauma on the body of Ingalls, who was 25 at the time. Officials are currently investigating his death.