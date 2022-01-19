Skip to main content
Memorial Benefit Show Planned to Celebrate Life and Legacy of CharlestheFirst

Memorial Benefit Show Planned to Celebrate Life and Legacy of CharlestheFirst

The late artist's mother, Beth Ingalls, recently launched a GoFundMe campaign with the ultimate goal of launching a foundation in her son's name.

c/o Press

The late artist's mother, Beth Ingalls, recently launched a GoFundMe campaign with the ultimate goal of launching a foundation in her son's name.

In the wake of the death of CharlestheFirst, a memorial benefit show has been planned to honor the legacy of the late electronic music production virtuoso.

Scheduled for January 29th at Denver's Mission Ballroom, the event will gather CharlestheFirst's family, friends, and collaborators in celebration of his life and impact on the dance music community. Prior to his sudden and tragic death, the beloved DJ, whose real name was Charles Elias Ingalls, was prevalently considered one of the most promising artists in the electronic scene—a notion reinforced by his extraordinary final album, SOLUS.

Organized by Ingalls' Lab Group comrades, Potions and Supertask, the event will kick off at 5PM with the unveiling of a bespoke mural. You can purchase tickets to the memorial benefit show here.

CharlestheFirst's mother, Beth Ingalls, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe to alleviate the financial burden of hosting local memorial events, among other expenses. The ultimate goal, she wrote, is to launch a foundation in her son's name and establish a "retreat, healing center and collaborative studio environment" for artists.

Recommended Articles

charlesthefirst
EVENTS

Memorial Benefit Show Planned to Celebrate Life and Legacy of CharlestheFirst

The late artist's mother, Beth Ingalls, recently launched a GoFundMe campaign with the ultimate goal of launching a foundation in her son's name.

5 hours ago
EDM_com_cover image
GEAR + TECH

Build a Killer Music Marketing Strategy Using Real-Life Expert Tips In This Webinar

Viberate's upcoming guest panel will host two music marketing veterans.

7 hours ago
nervo
EVENTS

NERVO Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency With Zouk Group

The twins will join Zedd, Tiësto and more as residents at Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub.

8 hours ago

"The devastating loss of Charles in December has presented some immediate financial challenges and we are respectfully asking for donations to help with expenses for his local memorial, to assist us (his mom and brothers) in attending another memorial event in Denver, and to help with other costs that have arisen," reads the description of the fundraiser, which has almost tripled its goal of $10,000 as of the time of writing. You can donate here.

The prodigious artist, who was recently named by EDM.com as one of 2021's best music producers, was reportedly found dead on the morning of December 10th in a Nashville hotel room, where he was staying ahead of a scheduled performance at The Caverns in Pelham.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, there was no evidence of trauma on the body of Ingalls, who was 25 at the time. Officials are currently investigating his death.

Related

charlesthefirst
NEWS

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

"He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

charlesthefirst
MUSIC RELEASES

CharlestheFirst Enlists Tsuruda for Wavy Single, "Hang In There" [Premiere]

The single is a cut from CharlestheFirst's new album, "SOLUS."

charlesthefirst
MUSIC RELEASES

Album Review: Take a Genre-Defying Sonic Journey Through CharlestheFirst’s "Solus"

"This is a story of the lone journey, a pilgrimage to places previously unknown."

rezz charlesthefirst
NEWS

REZZ Shares Heartfelt Tribute, Clip of Unreleased Collab With CharlestheFirst After Tragic Death

"His music is incredible. I was always obsessed with it."

i_o
EVENTS

[WATCH] The "Legacy" i_o Tribute Stream is Now Live

Celebrate the life of Garrett Lockhart by reliving his DJ sets of yesteryear, including his electrifying 2019 EDC Las Vegas performance.

PLAYER DAVE
FEATURES

EDM.com Presents The Heat Check 003: CharlestheFirst, Kyral x Banko, Player Dave, and More

Stop in for The Heat Check, a monthly go-to list for the hottest and most incendiary tracks to emerge from the bass, dubstep and freeform scenes.

avicii
NEWS

City of Stockholm to Build Memorial for Avicii in Humlegården Park

The district of Östermalm, where Avicii resided, is working with the Tim Bergling Foundation on the memorial.

Children-Watching-Jellyfishes-04---NeilFisher_b7d00a61-5056-b3a8-49fa75679c2ae81e
EVENTS

Cheat Codes, Vanic, More to Perform at Hybrid EDM and Gaming Festival to Benefit Vancouver Aquarium

Why aren't DJs allowed in aquariums? Because they always drop the bass.