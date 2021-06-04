Look Inside Chris Lake and FISHER's Massive 2021 Memorial Day Weekend Rave in Arizona

Two of house music's most revered artists brought the heat at Relentless Beats' first pod-free event since the onset of the pandemic.
Author:
Publish date:

Relentless Beats

House enthusiasts Chris Lake and FISHER, two of house music's most revered artists, recently took over Arizona's Rawhide Event Center for Relentless Beats' first pod-free event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The branded "Under Construction" shows, which went down over Memorial Day Weekend 2021, also featured John Summit, TESTPILOT, Dubfire, and Lee Foss.

EDM.com was on-site for the concert, which doubled as a triumphant return to live music with a massive crowd. Look inside the show below. 

Setup and Production

Rawhide Event Center usually has a Western theme, but this event was structured differently. Relentless Beats utilized the outdoor grass area and built a dome-like structure to encompass the stage and part of the audience. This proved to be the perfect setup as it offered more space while maintaining a classic festival feel.

The production was also off the charts, with state-of-the-art LED lasers and immersive visuals.

The Rawhide Event Center for Relentless Beats' "Under Construction" show over Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

The Rawhide Event Center lit up with lasers for Relentless Beats' "Under Construction" show over Memorial Day Weekend 2021. 

VIP and Platinum Guests

A key component of the event was its VIP access area. Whether you wanted to take a picture with set props in a photo booth, enjoy air conditioned bathrooms, view the show from an elevated deck, or purchase craft cocktails from a bus, Platinum purchasers had it all. You could even snag an old fashioned with homemade bitters.

The VIP area at Relentless Beats' "Under Construction" show featured a photo booth with props.

VIP area at Relentless Beats' "Under Construction" show over Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

The Music

Last but definitely not least: the music. Although we've been able to tune into livestreams and a dizzying amount of new releases over the course of the pandemic, nothing beats hearing dance music live.

For house lovers, the soundtrack to this event was unmatched. Everyone was eager to see John Summit—one of the genres hottest artists at the moment—and the crowd went particularly wild for his new single "Make Me Feel." When Chris Lake and FISHER followed, the excitement was simply palpable.

Chris Lake and FISHER perform at the Rawhide Event Center for the "Under Construction" show over Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

John Summit performs at the Rawhide Event Center for the "Under Construction" show over Memorial Day Weekend 2021.

