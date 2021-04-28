Chris Lake and FISHER Announce 2021 Memorial Day Weekend Show in Arizona

As the live music scene slowly reopens, its artists are emerging from their studios ready to throw down the DJ sets we've missed so dearly.

Next to announce their grand return are the house titans Chris Lake and FISHER, who recently took to their social media to share a comical FaceTime session revealing their upcoming collaborative concert.

Lake and FISHER will recapture the magic of their beloved "Under Construction" live show in Arizona at the Rawhide Event Center this Memorial Day Weekend.

Those lucky attendees will get to experience "Losing It," "Turn off the Lights," and more global dance hits in a normalized concert setting, since the show will not be a socially distanced pod experience. Masks will be required to be worn at all times throughout the event.

FISHER and Chris Lake are set to return with their "Under Construction" live show in Arizona this Memorial Day Weekend.

Chris Lake and FISHER will take over Chandler, Arizona's Rawhide Event Center on Sunday, May 30th, 2021 in partnership with Relentless Beats. Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow at 10AM PT (1PM ET).

