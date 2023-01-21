Chris Lake Leads Foundation Vol. 1, a Curated House Music Experience In Vancouver
Chris Lake and company are set to perform for a sea of fans in the Pacific Northwest.
Blueprint and Live Nation have reeled in the house music superstar for a headlining performance at the PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia on Sunday, February 19th. Lake will be accompanied by Nora En Pure, Mark Knight and Le Youth, among others.
The event is the first in a new series of events called Foundation, which is "thoughtfully curated for fans of house music" and serves as a place to "revisit the underground foundations and building blocks upon which electronic music was built."
Foundation marks Lake's only scheduled performance between now and Coachella in April. He returns to B.C. following his big showcase at Shambhala Music Festival in August.
The inaugural show will also feature DJ sets from Nora En Pure and Mark Knight, among others.
You can purchase tickets to Foundation Vol. 1 here.
