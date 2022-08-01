Skip to main content
The Church of Music Is a Whimsical Dance Music Series Breaking Barriers In Southern California

The Church of Music Is a Whimsical Dance Music Series Breaking Barriers In Southern California

"Music is religion, love is our faith and dancing is our practice."

Church of Music/Instagram

"Music is religion, love is our faith and dancing is our practice."

When COVID first hit and dancefloors closed, Alina Gordon carefully observed new guidelines and restrictions on gathering. And she realized that for so many, music is religion.

So the entrepreneur, musician, community builder and self-appointed "Ministress of Music" took it upon herself to create the Church of Music (COM). 

Religion, faith and practice are all cornerstones of any church. Since 2020, over 100 weekly COM "sermons" have united San Diego's underground house music scene by hosting live dance music events at secret locations, which are disclosed every Sunday morning. Every sermon—which runs from 1 to 8pm—features a variety of house music and its many sub-genres, ranging from tech and deep to progressive and afro house.

More often than not, COM events take place along the idyllic San Diego coastline, offering magnificent views of the Pacific Ocean.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Oliver Heldens
MUSIC RELEASES

Oliver Heldens Reworks Piero Pirupa's "We Don't Need" Into Mesmerizing House Remix

Out now via Spinnin’ Records, the track sees Heldens rework the classic yet haunting lines of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick In The Wall” into a house anthem.

By Mikala Lugen1 hour ago
church of music
EVENTS

The Church of Music Is a Whimsical Dance Music Series Breaking Barriers In Southern California

"Music is religion, love is our faith and dancing is our practice."

By Leah McClure1 hour ago
meow wolf vortex
EVENTS

Here's What to Expect at the Mind-Bending Denver Debut of Meow Wolf's Vortex Festival

Renowned for its experiential activations, Vortex is as much of an adult playground as it is a music festival.

By Jason Heffler4 hours ago

At any given COM event, crowds dance under the California sun as it sets over the ocean. At some locations, tandem hang gliders fly high above as they catch winds and decorate the coastline, creating an illusion wherein they seem to soar along to the basslines of the dancefloor hundreds of feet below.

The Church is also dedicated to giving back to the underprivileged, community outreach, refugee relief and supporting diversity in music. Since May, the organization has donated roughly $16,000 to nonprofits, hosted over 100 female and minority musicians and ran over 368 hours on solar powered batteries.

The Church invites "parishioners" to sign up and pay for either monthly or annual memberships to find out early about the secret outdoor locations. You can sign up on their website to join or travel along with their upcoming community impact events appearing at Burning Man, Valle De Guadalupe and Tulum, Mexico.

FOLLOW THE CHURCH OF MUSIC:

Website: churchofmusictribe.com
Instagram: instagram.com/churchofmusicsd
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/churchofmusic

Related

Clozee-8236-couleur
EVENTS

CloZee Announces Southern California Drive-In Concert

Joining the French producer will be fellow electronic music stars Rome In Silver and LSDREAM.

Coachella
FEATURES

The Best EDM Festivals to Attend In California

Planning a trip to California? Check out our list of the state's top music festivals for the dance music enthusiast.

day trip
EVENTS

"We Back, Baby": Inside Day Trip, the First Post-Pandemic Music Festival in Southern California

Marking the return of music festivals in SoCal, Day Trip was pure bliss—a far cry from the troubling week leading up to it.

A-Trak
EVENTS

A-Trak to Headline Drive-In Show in Southern California

DJ Ruckus and DJ Tay James are also slated to perform.

the chainsmokers
EVENTS

The Chainsmokers Set to Headline San Diego's Blended Festival, a Hybrid Music and Wine Fest

Deorro, Loud Luxury, Nelly and more are also confirmed to appear at Blended Festival.

changqing-lu-HdldS2Lt-Xc-unsplash
EVENTS

The Met Is Transforming Its Rooftop For an Electronic Music Series This Summer

The summer 2022 event series "celebrates the freedom, inclusivity, and creativity of electronic music culture," according to The Met.

CRSSD2016_FLG-23
EVENTS

9 Tracks That Will Amp You Up For CRSSD Music Festival

Welcome to festival paradise.

general
EVENTS

Heatwave Music Festival To Debut In Chicago, Bringing Together Pop-Art Inspired Installations & Dance Music

Organized by Auris Presents, Heatwave Music Festival is set to become one of Chicago’s most exciting dance music gatherings.