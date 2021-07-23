Croatia's Circus Maximus Festival Launches Innovative NFT Ticketing System
Publish date:

Croatia's Circus Maximus Festival Launches Innovative NFT Ticketing System

Da Tweekaz, Brennan Heart, and more will perform at the groundbreaking festival, which will allow attendees to determine its future.
Author:

Circus Maximus Festival

Da Tweekaz, Brennan Heart, and more will perform at the groundbreaking festival, which will allow attendees to determine its future.

The organizers of Croatia's Circus Maximus music festival are not only bringing a massive lineup to the table for its 2021 edition, but also hoping to change the way festivals are organized and ticketed.

Utilizing a financial concept called DAO (or Distributed Autonomous Organization), Circus Maximus will put the power in the hands of the its attendees. According to a press release, DAOs run through rules encoded in smart contracts, and can be organized around common goals or interests.

In this instance, a DAO will be applied to the festival in conjunction with cryptocurrency and new technologies to allow the community to determine venue location, performers, budget distribution, and more for future iterations. 

Croatia's Circus Maximus Festival.

Croatia's Circus Maximus Festival.

Recommended Articles

Tetris Beat
Lifestyle

New Tetris Game to Feature Music by Alison Wonderland, Thievery Corporation's GARZA, More

Developers have also revealed that the Apple Arcade-exclusive will feature new music each month.

EMMAEMMY IVY NORD PRESS 2021_1
MUSIC RELEASES

Ivy Nord and EMMA/EMMY Collide on Entrancing House Tune "Bitter Sweet"

Two powerful female duos have come together for this pulsing house release.

Skyler copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Skyler Madison Delivers Heavy-Hitting "Secret Sauce Vol.2" Bootleg Pack

Following up on her debut EP, Skyler Madison has returned with a monster pack.

Dynamically priced, transferrable NFT tickets will be issued for Circus Maximus festival as a cryptographic token enabled by an ERC1155 smart contract on the xDai chain. What that means is the in-app checkin feature will allow the purchaser to receive the NFT (non-fungible token) as a permanent digital proof of purchase, and subsequently give that person the opportunity to be a part of the DAO in the future. 

Circus Maximus organizers have tapped headliners Da Tweekaz, Regard, Brennan Heart, and Imanbek, among others, as the festival rears its head for what they hope to be a game-changing year. 

Circus Maximus will be held at Noa Beach Club on Croatia's Zrce Beach on August 8th, 2021. Digital NFT tickets can be found here. Cash purchase options are also available. 

Related

BSH ISLAND FESTIVAL
EVENTS

Croatia's BSH Island Festival Set to Welcome Around 4,000 Attendees Next Month

The Croatian festival is set to host performances from ARTBAT, Honey Dijon, Paco Osuna, and more.

Defected Croatia
EVENTS

Armand Van Helden, Gorgon City, More to Perform Defected Croatia 2021

Defected returns to the beautiful shores of Croatia this summer.

david guetta united at home
NEWS

David Guetta Announces "United At Home" NFT Drop for Charity

Proceeds from Guetta's NFT auction will benefit Feeding America and UNICEF.

bitcoin crypto
NEWS

Beatport to Accept Bitcoin as Payment, Launches Collaborative NFT Partnership With Crypto.com

Beatport's "Music For Future Dancefloors" NFT series features Boys Noize, Charlotte De Witte, and more.

odesza
GEAR + TECH

ODESZA to Release Debut NFT Collection

"REMNANTS," a collaboration with Visual Artist JapaneseDad, is a "resurrection of artistic concepts lost to time and scattered across hard-drives."

154214297_275012600662663_8856240710291013047_n
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Backs $7.6 Million Funding Round to Launch NFT Social Network

Showtime allows users to like, comment, and even bid on NFT art shared by creators.

unnamed
MUSIC RELEASES

ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective Shares New Compilation and Innovative NFT Drop

The compilation features new music from Kasbo, MEMBA, Robotaki, and more.

Excision
EVENTS

Excision Announces Lost Lands Ticket Launch Date, Shares Update on Other 2021 Music Festivals

Excision took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement about the future of Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, and other festivals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.