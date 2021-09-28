September 29, 2021
The Cityfox Experience Unveils Lineup for New York’s Biggest House & Techno Halloween Festival
Publish date:

The Cityfox Experience Unveils Lineup for New York’s Biggest House & Techno Halloween Festival

Over 30 artists, including Hot Since 82, Lee Burridge, Recondite, John Digweed, and Nora En Pure, lead a scary good lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival.
Author:

Alive Coverage

Over 30 artists, including Hot Since 82, Lee Burridge, Recondite, John Digweed, and Nora En Pure, lead a scary good lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival.

Spooky season in New York is set for a haunt of house and techno.

The Cityfox Experience is bringing over 30 artists for a two-day music festival at Avant Gardner, the most popular electronic music venue in New York.

The Cityfox Halloween festival was inaugurated in 2018, followed by a sophomore edition in 2019, with both years drawing massive crowds and selling out. This year marks the first time the Halloween celebration expands to a multi-day festival. The event typically spans five stages across Avant Gardner’s massive 80,000 square foot space with special attention to halloween-themed stage design, pyrotechnics, and visuals.

The day-by-day lineup for the Cityfox Halloween Festival's 2021 edition.

The day-by-day lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival

The lineup touches a variety of sounds the all-encompassing genres of house and techno hold.

There’s a special back-to-back set from Detroit techno trailblazers Carl Craig and Moodymann. Not to mention, a solo performance from a member of the pioneering Melville Three, Kevin Saunderson. Adding to the list of time-tested innovators on the house side is progressive house legend John Digweed.

Recommended Articles

Shivam Bhatia
MUSIC RELEASES

Underground Vibes | 072

Shivan Bhatia, Gaszia, St. Mary and more are featured in this week's installment of "Underground Vibes."

5 hours ago
Amnesia ibiza
NEWS

The Reopening of Ibiza's Nightlife Scene Is Almost Here

Nightclubs in the White Isle are set to return on October 8th.

8 hours ago
l11-beta.jpg__800x549_q85_crop_subsampling-2_upscale
GEAR + TECH

Ableton Launches Live 11.1 Update Beta

Many improvements and new features are included in the update.

8 hours ago

Representing melodic techno is a host of artists from Tale Of Us’ popular Afterlife label, Innellea, Fideles, Mathame, and Stephan Jolk. All Day I Dream’s head honcho Lee Burridge and label mainstay Yokoo carry the deep and melodic house torch.

Bridging the gap between the polar ends of house and tech are Hot Since 82 and Drumcode’s Ida Engberg. Both artists champion the club-focused tech house that’s been sweeping dancefloors as of late.

Bearing organic, progressive house sounds, lighter in nature than the majority of the lineup, are Nora En Pure and Cassian.

Four live acts feature in the lineup, Cityfox’s very own Justin Marchachos, connoisseurs of a special blend of jazz, rock, classical, and dance WhoMadeWho, brooding techno extraordinaire Recondite, and Tim Engelhardt.

Get tickets for the Cityfox Halloween festival here.

FOLLOW THE CITYFOX EXPERIENCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheCityfoxExperience
Instagram: instagram.com/TheCityfoxExperience
Twitter: twitter.com/TheCityfoxExperience

Related

Bedouin - Cityfox Halloween Festival
EVENTS

Thumping Techno and Stunning Stages at NYC’s Cityfox Halloween Festival

Techno in Brooklyn until 8:30 AM is a proper Halloween celebration.

Bedouin - Cityfox Halloween Festival
EVENTS

Lee Burridge, Bedouin, Monolink and Stimming Lead Scary Good Lineup for NYC’s Cityfox Halloween Festival

Over 15 underground dance music DJs are flocking to Brooklyn for a 12-hour Halloween celebration.

New York Skyline
EVENTS

A Guide to Electronic Music Halloween Events in New York City

From Black Coffee’s soulful techno to Rusko’s relentless wobbles, there’s plenty of musical variety, and of course, decisions to be made.

Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

The Brooklyn Mirage Ends 2018 Season With Jamie Jones’ Paradise & The Cityfox Experience

The venue has boasted the best of house & techno on a booming sound system in a setting fit for the summer.

Elements Festival NYC
EVENTS

NYC’S ELEMENTS FESTIVAL DITCHED THE GENERIC FOR THE UNDERGROUND EXPERIENCE

The lineup was pretty stellar too.

53310327_2574265879281106_5234712350887510016_n
NEWS

New York’s Teksupport and Avant Gardner Announce Summer Shows With Mandatory Vaccine Policy

New York's dance music nightlife scene is gearing up for a massive summer in complete compliance with local pandemic ordinances, featuring prominent artists Black Coffee, REZZ, Lane 8, and more.

Elrow - “Nomads, New World” Barcelona
EVENTS

Elrow Drops Lineup for 10-hour NYC Throwdown “The Enchanted Forest”

Two rooms, 13 DJs, and 10 hours of house and techno in Brooklyn's Avant Gardner space.

Voodoo_Music_Experience_2016_Katrina_Barber_Mortuary
EVENTS

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Has Announced Their Killer Lineup

Have the ultimate music and Halloween experience at Voodoo.