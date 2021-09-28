The Cityfox Experience Unveils Lineup for New York’s Biggest House & Techno Halloween Festival

Over 30 artists, including Hot Since 82, Lee Burridge, Recondite, John Digweed, and Nora En Pure, lead a scary good lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival.

Spooky season in New York is set for a haunt of house and techno.

The Cityfox Experience is bringing over 30 artists for a two-day music festival at Avant Gardner, the most popular electronic music venue in New York.

The Cityfox Halloween festival was inaugurated in 2018, followed by a sophomore edition in 2019, with both years drawing massive crowds and selling out. This year marks the first time the Halloween celebration expands to a multi-day festival. The event typically spans five stages across Avant Gardner’s massive 80,000 square foot space with special attention to halloween-themed stage design, pyrotechnics, and visuals.

The day-by-day lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival

The lineup touches a variety of sounds the all-encompassing genres of house and techno hold.

There’s a special back-to-back set from Detroit techno trailblazers Carl Craig and Moodymann. Not to mention, a solo performance from a member of the pioneering Melville Three, Kevin Saunderson. Adding to the list of time-tested innovators on the house side is progressive house legend John Digweed.

Representing melodic techno is a host of artists from Tale Of Us’ popular Afterlife label, Innellea, Fideles, Mathame, and Stephan Jolk. All Day I Dream’s head honcho Lee Burridge and label mainstay Yokoo carry the deep and melodic house torch.

Bridging the gap between the polar ends of house and tech are Hot Since 82 and Drumcode’s Ida Engberg. Both artists champion the club-focused tech house that’s been sweeping dancefloors as of late.

Bearing organic, progressive house sounds, lighter in nature than the majority of the lineup, are Nora En Pure and Cassian.

Four live acts feature in the lineup, Cityfox’s very own Justin Marchachos, connoisseurs of a special blend of jazz, rock, classical, and dance WhoMadeWho, brooding techno extraordinaire Recondite, and Tim Engelhardt.

Get tickets for the Cityfox Halloween festival here.

FOLLOW THE CITYFOX EXPERIENCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheCityfoxExperience

Instagram: instagram.com/TheCityfoxExperience

Twitter: twitter.com/TheCityfoxExperience