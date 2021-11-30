Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Inside New York’s Cityfox Halloween House and Techno Music Festival
Publish date:

Inside New York’s Cityfox Halloween House and Techno Music Festival

Despite a sterling lineup, this year's edition of Cityfox Halloween had some unforeseen obstacles.
Author:

Alive Coverage

Despite a sterling lineup, this year's edition of Cityfox Halloween had some unforeseen obstacles.

Cityfox Halloween took an unexpected turn this year.

Featuring prominent artists like Dubfire, Lee Burridge, and John Digweed, the event was set to take over Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner for a two-day house and techno music festival. However, citing electrical issues, event organizers canceled the second day right around the start of the show.

The first day, which took place on October 29th, welcomed swarms of party-goers to the urban music festival with Nora En Pure, Hot Since 82, and Vintage Culture among the lineup.

Avant Gardner’s sprawling, 80,000-square foot event space was transformed into a five-stage, Halloween-themed extravaganza.

The Great Hall, Avant Gardner’s largest indoor space, was morphed into “The Great Hell” with skull-adorned chandeliers, a dazzling array of LED lighting fixtures, sharp lasers, and creative pyrotechnics. Stellar sets from Wassu, Cassian, Nora En Pure, and WhoMadeWho rocked The Great Hell.

Pyrotechnics blaze from skull-adorned chandeliers at The Great Hell stage.

The Great Hell stage at Cityfox Halloween 2021

The Temple Of Aeon—a gargantuan shed with lights affixed across the ceiling and visual panels lining the walls—was dominated by tech house with a peak-time performance by Hot Since 82 and an extended three-and-a-half-hour set from Vintage Culture.

Red lights glow on a sprawling crowd at The Temple of Aeon

The Temple of Aeon stage at Cityfox Halloween 2021

"Selling out with 7,000 Tickets at Avant Gardner was a career highlight for me,” Vintage Culture told EDM.com. “The energy of the Brooklyn audience was contagious and made me want to perform all night. I love New York now and forever."

Recommended Articles

Pyrotechnics blaze from skull-adorned chandeliers at The Great Hell stage.
EVENTS

Inside New York’s Cityfox Halloween House and Techno Music Festival

Despite a sterling lineup, this year's edition of Cityfox Halloween had some unforeseen obstacles.

13 seconds ago
printworks
EVENTS

Printworks Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, Flying Lotus, More

The iconic London venue is celebrating its five-year anniversary in 2022.

40 minutes ago
Vintage Culture
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Vintage Culture's Spin On Chris Lorenzo's "California Dreamin'" Rework

“My intention is to throw gasoline on the fire.”

2 hours ago

Detroit techno graced The Unending, a stage tucked away in the corner of the event grounds. Carl Craig and Moodymann played individual sets before closing the night with a special back-to-back performance.

Backed by shimmering columns of lights and skulls, The Immortal Circus was home to Stephan Jolk and Ida Engberg, both of whom played emphatic three-hour sets.

Warm lights shimmer from The Lost Circus stage.

The Lost Circus stage at Cityfox Halloween 2021

Despite a sterling lineup Cityfox Halloween unfortunately was marred by logistical issues.

Lengthy entry lines had patrons standing for over two hours in the rain to enter the venue. Once inside, the layout of the stages was ambiguous. Limited walkways guided attendees through a mesh of warehouses and tents, leading to overcrowding at the stages closest to the entrance.

The Kings Hall, a staple stage for multi-room Cityfox shows at Avant Gardner, was regrettably absent. Avid Avant Gardner patrons also noted that The Lost Circus lacked the charm of the circus tent used to house the stage in previous years.

The last-minute cancellation also left a bitter taste for attendees who were already in line to enter the venue for the second night, and others who received marketing promotions to purchase tickets throughout the day leading up to the cancelation.

Though this year’s edition of Cityfox Halloween had a few missteps, the event’s prized position among New York City’s plethora of Halloweekend house and techno events still holds. It’s been a staple for the past few years, and surely, next year will bring forth another world-class lineup alongside improvements to this year’s obstacles.

FOLLOW THE CITYFOX EXPERIENCE:

Facebook: facebook.com/TheCityfoxExperience
Instagram: instagram.com/TheCityfoxExperience
Twitter: twitter.com/TheCityfoxExperience

Related

Halloween themed fixtures cast flames over the main stage at the Cityfox Halloween festival.
EVENTS

The Cityfox Experience Unveils Lineup for New York’s Biggest House & Techno Halloween Festival

Over 30 artists, including Hot Since 82, Lee Burridge, Recondite, John Digweed, and Nora En Pure, lead a scary good lineup for The Cityfox Halloween Festival.

Bedouin - Cityfox Halloween Festival
EVENTS

Thumping Techno and Stunning Stages at NYC’s Cityfox Halloween Festival

Techno in Brooklyn until 8:30 AM is a proper Halloween celebration.

Bedouin - Cityfox Halloween Festival
EVENTS

Lee Burridge, Bedouin, Monolink and Stimming Lead Scary Good Lineup for NYC’s Cityfox Halloween Festival

Over 15 underground dance music DJs are flocking to Brooklyn for a 12-hour Halloween celebration.

New York Skyline
EVENTS

A Guide to Electronic Music Halloween Events in New York City

From Black Coffee’s soulful techno to Rusko’s relentless wobbles, there’s plenty of musical variety, and of course, decisions to be made.

Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

The Brooklyn Mirage Ends 2018 Season With Jamie Jones’ Paradise & The Cityfox Experience

The venue has boasted the best of house & techno on a booming sound system in a setting fit for the summer.

brooklyn mirage
NEWS

New York’s Avant Gardner Revokes Vaccine Mandate for Event Attendance

The Brooklyn-based electronic music venue updated its vaccine policy as it gears up for performances by REZZ, Zedd, Black Coffee, deadmau5, and DJ Snake, among others.

Kaskade_Electric Zoo 2021_01
EVENTS

Inside Electric Zoo's "Supernatural" Return to Randall’s Island

New York's premier electronic music festival Electric Zoo celebrated its 12th year over Labor Day weekend.

53310327_2574265879281106_5234712350887510016_n
NEWS

New York’s Teksupport and Avant Gardner Announce Summer Shows With Mandatory Vaccine Policy

New York's dance music nightlife scene is gearing up for a massive summer in complete compliance with local pandemic ordinances, featuring prominent artists Black Coffee, REZZ, Lane 8, and more.