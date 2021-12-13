RÜFÜS DU SOL, Solomun, More to Headline 27-Hour Brooklyn NYE Celebration, The Cityfox Odyssey
The City That Never Sleeps is sticking true to its name with a 27-hour dance music event to ring in the new year.
Celebrated for expertly curating lineups on their events, The Cityfox Experience team have outdone themselves for their last hurrah of the year. Some of the biggest artists in house and techno are heading to the sprawling Brooklyn hotspot Avant Gardner for The Cityfox Odyssey, which is scheduled to take place from 9PM on Friday, December 31st till midnight on Saturday, January 1st, 2022.
Seasoned dance music headliners Solomun, Maceo Plex, and Sasha lead the pack of 14 acts. Breakout techno stars like ANNA and Charlotte de Witte are also on the bill while HVOB and Rodriguez Jr make up the live performance offering. The performance that may have most fans flocking to the event is a special, extended DJ set by RÜFÜS DU SOL. Though the Australian trio typically perform with a full live band setup, their DJ sets—rare occurrences—offer fans a deeper, club-focused journey.
Recommended Articles
Listen to Zedd's Gripping Remix of Grabbitz's VALORANT Champions Anthem, "Die For You"
Zedd's electro house roots shine in his blood-pumping remix of Grabbitz's VALORANT Champions anthem.
Make Your Next Spotify Release the Best One Yet With This Free Workshop
Getting on playlists and attracting listeners can be easier. Viberate’s online Spotify strategy workshop will tell you how.
Museum of Modern Electronic Music Opening In April 2022
Plans for the museum were revealed back in 2015, when its proprietors announced "the first electronic music museum."
Organizers are also making improvements from their previous event, The Cityfox Halloween, trimming the stages from five to three to facilitate crowd control and logistics. Attendees of The Cityfox Halloween were also offered exclusive pre-sale tickets, a peek at the lineup ahead of the general public, and a complimentary drink at the NYE event.
Purchase tickets for The Cityfox Odyssey here.
FOLLOW THE CITYFOX EXPERIENCE:
Facebook: facebook.com/TheCityfoxExperience
Instagram: instagram.com/TheCityfoxExperience
Twitter: twitter.com/TheCityfoxExperience