RÜFÜS DU SOL, Solomun, More to Headline 27-Hour Brooklyn NYE Celebration, The Cityfox Odyssey

The City That Never Sleeps is sticking true to its name with a 27-hour dance music event to ring in the new year.

Celebrated for expertly curating lineups on their events, The Cityfox Experience team have outdone themselves for their last hurrah of the year. Some of the biggest artists in house and techno are heading to the sprawling Brooklyn hotspot Avant Gardner for The Cityfox Odyssey, which is scheduled to take place from 9PM on Friday, December 31st till midnight on Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

Seasoned dance music headliners Solomun, Maceo Plex, and Sasha lead the pack of 14 acts. Breakout techno stars like ANNA and Charlotte de Witte are also on the bill while HVOB and Rodriguez Jr make up the live performance offering. The performance that may have most fans flocking to the event is a special, extended DJ set by RÜFÜS DU SOL. Though the Australian trio typically perform with a full live band setup, their DJ sets—rare occurrences—offer fans a deeper, club-focused journey.

Lineup for The Cityfox Odyssey 2022.

Organizers are also making improvements from their previous event, The Cityfox Halloween, trimming the stages from five to three to facilitate crowd control and logistics. Attendees of The Cityfox Halloween were also offered exclusive pre-sale tickets, a peek at the lineup ahead of the general public, and a complimentary drink at the NYE event.

