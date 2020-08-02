Clean Bandit Announce 12-Hour Virtual House Party to Fight Hunger

Clean Bandit has teamed up with the charitable organization Global Citizen for a virtual house party to raise awareness about COVID-19-induced food chain disruptions. Joining the Grammy Award-winning trio is an international cast of talent representing a multitude of different genres. While also entertaining the masses, the artists and organizers hope to send a message to world leaders about the supply chain issues that can lead to a world hunger crisis.

The headlining duo is scheduled for two performances—a B2B with Joel Corry and a collaborative set with unannounced special guests. Alongside the headline sets, SOFI TUKKER, Hotel Garuda, KSUKE, and more will take the digital stage.

Clean Bandit and Global Citizen's "House Party Against Hunger" will take place on Saturday, August 8th at 7:00AM ET. In addition to the show, fans who register on the event's website are eligible to win a virtual meet-and-greet with the band. You can find more information on the 12-hour stream and contest here.

FOLLOW CLEAN BANDIT:

Facebook: facebook.com/cleanbandit

Twitter: twitter.com/cleanbandit

Instagram: twitter.com/cleanbandit

Spotify: spoti.fi/33i5bnl