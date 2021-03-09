CloZee Announces Southern California Drive-In Concert

CloZee Announces Southern California Drive-In Concert

Joining the French producer will be fellow electronic music stars Rome In Silver and LSDREAM.
Author:
Publish date:

Pierre Beteille

CloZee's rise to the upper echelon of electronic music is set to continue in Southern California, where the French star is primed for a massive performance at a drive-in concert.

CloZee, who was named to EDM.com's "Best Music Producers of 2020" list, will be touching down at the City National Grove of Anaheim's Drive-In OC on April 17th, 2021. Joining the famed "world bass" producer will be special guests LSDREAM and Rome in Silver, two artists who have also paved significant paths at the intersection of dance and experimental bass music. Check out CloZee's announcement below.

A maximum of five passengers per vehicle will be permitted. Tickets are $255-$350 and will go on sale this Friday, March 12th at 10AM. You can sign up for pre-sale tickets here, which drop this Thursday at 10AM PT. If you miss you, you'll be able to grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

You can find more about the venue's safety measures and social distancing guidelines here.

FOLLOW CLOZEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/CloZee
Twitter: twitter.com/CloZeeMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/clozeemusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/2AvsgHa

